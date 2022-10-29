The Central football team is heading to the Section 4AA Championship game after a 36-0 win over St. Agnes in the section semifinal game Oct. 29.
The Raider offense used a balanced attack to defeat the Aggies, running and passing for almost the same amount (189 and 201 yards) while achieving 10 first downs by running and 10 by passing.
While the score ended up lopsided in the end, two fourth down plays may have been the crucial part to Central's success. In their first drive, the Raiders' drive stalled before they pulled off a fake punt on 4th and 10 to keep a drive alive that would end with a touchdown to get an early lead. Then, on the first drive of the second half, while the game was still close (15-0), the Raiders successfully converted on a 4th and 1 just before midfield. That drive would end with a backbreaking touchdown, as Noah Strickfaden went down the sideline for a 49 yard score that ended with a juke that evaded three defenders, putting Central up by three scores.
The defense also did it's job in the win, as they held the Aggies scoreless, limiting St. Agnes to 159 yards of offense, with Danny Padilla securing an interception as well. Central also had three sacks, as Bennet Molva, Devin Fasching and Hunter Sudheimer each got to the quarterback once. The Raider defense recorded 10 tackles for loss – Joe Schnabel (2), Grant Erickson (1.5), Molva (1.5), Micah Fenney (1), Michael Mackenthun (1), Fasching (1), Sudheimer (1), Nathan Panning (.5) and Aiden Wachholz (.5).
Seeded No. 6 for the postseason, the Raiders reached the championship game by defeating the No. 3 seed and the No. 2 seed. They face No. 4 Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the title game, as the Lakers also earned an upset bid by defeating the No. 1 seed. The Section 4AA Championship is Nov. 4 at Forest Lake, with the game scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
