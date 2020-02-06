After a slight slump interrupted their three-game win streak, the Raiders got back on track in a big way Thursday night, overcoming a 34-17 halftime deficit at Belle Plaine.
Following their three-game win streak, the Raiders lost a close one against Glencoe-Silver Lake 66-58, then lost 72-42 at New Ulm Cathedral before finding themselves doubled-up at halftime on the road against a Belle Plaine team sitting in second place in the Minnesota River Conference (7-1 record). Yet the Raiders continued to show that no matter what, they will not give up.
Central came out of the break on fire with a 20-3 run.
“The first half, we just shot poorly, I guess we turned it over and gave up easy baskets too,” said coach Tom Doyscher. “It was just taking care of the ball better. When we get good looks, we shoot the ball well. Our downfall is turning the ball over.”
Dominick Sudheimer was big for the Raiders in the victory, pouring in 29 points to lead all scorers.
“He was very, very good,” said Doyscher. “Often we have four guys in double figures . . . but we had a dominant scorer in Dominick. He took good shots.”
The Tigers got in early foul trouble, which just aided Sudheimer’s scoring output in the second frame.
“He was aggressive in going to the basket and got the calls,” said Doyscher.
While Sudheimer’s 29 stuck out, the Raiders moved the ball well and everyone started to get better looks in the second half. Melsha scored all of his six points in the final 18 minutes and Jerid Fahey also scored all of his five points in the second half. A solid portion of Hayden Molva’s eight points came down the stretch as well.
The Raiders scored 40 points in the second half while holding the Tigers to just 21 and capped the game with clutch plays. Noah Strickfaden came off the bench to knot the game at 55-55 with a huge three-pointer. After getting a stop, the Raiders were content with holding the ball for the final shot, but the foul trouble for Belle Plaine bit them again, giving Central a chance to take the lead at the free throw line with 5 seconds remaining. Junior Jake Melsha stepped up to the stripe with the game on the line and delivered the win, knocking down both attempts to give the Crusaders a 57-55 win.
“He said he was nervous, but he knocked down both of them,” said Doyscher.
The clutch plays should provide a boost for the Raiders as they head down the final stretch of the season.
“You believe in the future you can do it again,” Doyscher said of the late scores.
The victory also moved the Raiders to four conference wins, handing the second best team in the conference a loss on their home court.
“It was a big win for us,” said Doyscher.
After hosting Southwest Christian Feb. 3, the Raiders head to Mayer Lutheran Feb. 7. A three-game homestand then follows as Central hosts Dassel-Cokato Feb. 8, St. Peter Feb. 11 and Jordan Feb. 13. The season then ends the following week at Sibley East Feb. 18 and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Feb. 20 before the season finale at home against Tri-City United Feb. 21.
