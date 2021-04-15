fter missing out on the 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Central softball team took to the field for competition for the first time in nearly 2 years. The anticipation hanging over the game was slightly intensified by the fact that the first two games were postponed due to the weather, making the players’ wait that much longer.
“We’ve been a little anxious I will say, but we were really excited to come out and play today,” said Lydia Schrempp.
The weather had not cooperated the first week of the season, and that continued into week two. Though the raid held up until the final inning, the temperatures dipped and the wind picked up.
“[The weather] has been pretty good at practice except for the rain, but today it was a big change,” said Hayden Glander.
Much like the weather, the Raiders started the game cold. There were a handful of errors early that Watertown-Mayer made them pay for, with several runners sliding across the plate in close plays to jump ahead 8-1 through the first two innings. Three of Central’s four errors came in the first two innings before they cleaned things up in the final five innings.
“We have to work on a few kinks yet, but I think after the first inning it was a lot better,” said Schrempp.
After the long wait, it took the Raiders a little bit of time to get going, but they competed for much of the game against the Royals April 12. Despite a 13-5 loss, the Raiders were only outscored by one run in the final five innings (5-4).
“I feel like we all have been pretty anxious, so I think that made us a little nervous for that first inning,” said Glander. “But we’re excited and ready to play now.”
Down 8-1 in the fifth inning, Mikayla Tellers, Glander and Kalli Wischnack all walked to load the bases with two outs. Emma Conser and Lilly Brinkmann both walked to score a pair of runs and Schrempp batted in a run to cut the deficit to 8-4.
In the sixth, a double from Layla Hallquist and walks to Wischnack and Anna Meeker loaded the bases, leading to an RBI from Glander on a sacrifice fly deep to the outfield.
Conser scored the first run in the second inning, getting aboard on a walk before scoring off the bat of Audrey Kamps.
So after a slow start, the Raiders rallied to compete down the stretch.
“That first inning was a little rough, but we picked it up after that,” said Glander.
Glander, Kamps and Brinkmann each had and RBI in the loss.
Wischnack and Conser each drew three walks and Brinkmann picked up two. Glander, Schrempp, Meeker and Tellers each had one walk.
Hannah Wroge and Addie Willems split five strikeouts between them on the mound.
