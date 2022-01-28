The Central boys basketball team rode a 35 point second half to a 61-49 win over Legacy Christian Jan. 18, with edges in offensive rebounding and steals giving the Raiders more opportunities on the offensive end. The Central boys hauled in 15 offensive rebounds and nabbed 15 steals while the Lions had just two steals.
Active on the offensive glass was Braeden O’Neil (4), Noah Strickfaden (3), Jake Druley (2), Mitchell Druley (1), Aaron Druley (1), Brandon Wickenhauser (1) and Michael Machenthun (1). Tallying steals were Strickfaden (4), Aaron Druley (3), Mitchell Druley (2), O’Neil (2), Aiden Wachholz (1) and Machenthun (1).
O’Neil led the team in scoring with 31 points, shooting 71 percent from inside the arc, 100 percent from the free throw line (5/5) while netting a pair of three pointers. Strickfaden poured in 19 points while chipping in three more made free throws and a team-high five assists. Also scoring for the Raiders was Mitchell Druley (7), Aaron Druley (2) and Wickenhauser (2).
O’Neil led the team in rebounding with 11 for a double-double, and was followed by Strickfaden (7), Wickenhauser (6), Aaron Druley (4), Wachholz (4), Jake Druley (3), Mitchell Druley (2), Nolan Glander (1) and Machenthun (1).
Jake Druley had three assists, while Mitchell Druley and Aaron Druley both had one. Mitchell Druley and Wickenhauser each had one block in the win.
Central 59
Le Sueur
Henderson 65
The Raiders had another high scoring second half when hosting the Giants Jan. 20, but a 36-point tally in the second frame was just short of delivering the comeback win. The Raiders shot near 50 percent from inside the arc, but struggles from the free throw line and three point line hurt Thursday night.
Offensive rebounding was once again a strength with 15 boards at that end of the floor – O’Neil (7), Strickfaden (3), Garon Alar (1), Aaron Druley (1), Wachholz (1), Wickenhauser (1), Machenthun (1).
O’Neil led all scorers with 28 points and was followed by Strickfaden (11), Mitchell Druley (8), Austin Dent (3), Aaron Druley (3), Wachholz (2), Wickenhauser (2) and Jake Druley (2).
The Raiders had high assist numbers with 15 on 23 made field goals – Strickfaden (6), Mitchell Druley (2), Dent (2), O’Neil (2), Machenthun (1), Wickenhauser (1), Aaron Druley (1).
O’Neil’s 16 rebounds led the team and gave him another double-double, and he was followed by Strickfaden (5), Mitchell Druley (4), Wickenhauser (3), Machenthun (2), Wachholz (2), Jake Druley (1), Aaron Druley (1) and Alar (1).
The Raiders also had 11 steals – Mitchell Druley (3), Wickenhauser (2), Strickfaden (2), Jake Druley (1), Dent (1), Aaron Druley (1) and Wachholz (1).
