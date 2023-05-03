The Central track and field team traveled to Sibley East last week for an April 17 meet where they took first place in 11 events.

Noah Strickfaden won both the 100 and 200 meters with times of 11.77 and 24.12 seconds, while also teaming up with Mitchell Druley, Danny Padilla and Josiah Schnabel in the 4x100 meter relay for a first place time of 46.49 Schnabel also won the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 5 inches and Padilla took second in the long jump (17-1.25).

