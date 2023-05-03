The Central track and field team traveled to Sibley East last week for an April 17 meet where they took first place in 11 events.
Noah Strickfaden won both the 100 and 200 meters with times of 11.77 and 24.12 seconds, while also teaming up with Mitchell Druley, Danny Padilla and Josiah Schnabel in the 4x100 meter relay for a first place time of 46.49 Schnabel also won the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 5 inches and Padilla took second in the long jump (17-1.25).
Nathan Panning and Samuel Pauley went 1-2 in the high jump by clearing 5-6 and 5-0 respectively, with Panning taking second in the triple jump as well (36-3).
The Raiders also had a 1-2 finish in the 400 as Kieran Allison took first with a time of 56-54 and Jack Strickfaden was second with a time of 59.67.
Tyler Neubarth gave the boys their seventh win by clearing 8-0 in the pole vault.
Maddy Neumann had a strong showing for the girls winning the 200 (29.70) and the high jump (4-4), while teaming up with Kate Strickfaden, Bethany Daugs and Ava Dose in the 4x200 with a winning time of 1:58.46. Neumann also took second in the 400 (1:10.50), finishing only behind Daugs, who took first with a time of 1:07.66.
Payton Zumhofe gave the Raiders another second place finish by clearing 4-4 in the high jump.
Mens Results
100 Meters
1st place Noah Strickfaden 11.77
5 Danny Padilla 12.28
7 Mitchell Druley 12.67
10 Malachi Hanson 13.26
11 Aiden Gillett 13.62
14 Nicholas Ojeda 14.66
200 Meters
1 Noah Strickfaden 24.12
5 Kieran Allison 25.29
6 Mitchell Druley 25.50
7 Malachi Hanson 26.07
9 Ben Molnau 26.80
10 Jack Strickfaden 27.29
11 Aiden Gillett 27.65
13 Cash Schueren 28.39
18 Logan Zernechel 31.34
20 Alec Minkel 32.61
22 Jameson Ackermann 38.36
23 Jamison Hoen 44.42
400 Meters
1 Kieran Allison 56.54
2 Jack Strickfaden 59.67
3 Aiden Gillett 1:02.16
4 Ben Molnau 1:02.18
6 Raymond Willems 1:07.38
8 Dylan Kromarek 1:11.12
11 Alec Minkel 1:15.35
12 Jameson Ackermann 1:24.20
800 Meters
4 Nicholas Ojeda 2:36.21
5 Dylan Kromarek 2:50.95
6 Nathaniel Venske 2:53.80
7 Joseph Kostecka 3:07.24
8 Jake Kroells 3:09.76
1600 Meters
8 Jake Kroells 6:44.19
9 Jamison Hoen 8:05.01
3200 Meters
5 Teagan Just 13:26.76
110m Hurdles
4 Cash Schueren 21.71
5 Logan Zernechel 24.86
300m Hurdles
4 Cash Schueren 54.39
4x100 Relay
1 Mitchell Druley, Noah Strickfaden, Danny Padilla, Josiah Schnabel 46.49
4x800 Relay
2 Nathaniel Venske, Teagan Just, Raymond Willems, Collin Willems 10:32.93
Shot Put
1 Josiah Schnabel 41-05.00
5 Lucas Urness 34-05.00
6 Treyton Gratz 33-09.00
11 Tyler Neubarth 29-11.00
14 Brody Behrens 29-02.00
18 Alec Minkel 28-00.00
19 Preston Sprengeler 24-06.50
21 Bryce Urness 21-10.00
Discus
4 Brody Behrens 89-09
10 Treyton Gratz 79-11
12 Lucas Urness 76-09
14 Tyler Neubarth 71-00
17 Alec Minkel 61-07
21 Bryce Urness 47-08
High Jump
1 Nathan Panning 5-06.00
2 Samuel Pauly 5-00.00
6 Logan Zernechel 4-06.00
Pole Vault
1 Tyler Neubarth 8-00.00
5 Dylan Kromarek 6-06.00
Long Jump
2 Danny Padilla 17-01.25
4 Nathan Panning 16-02.75
5 Teagan Just 15-11.25
6 Samuel Pauly 15-10.25
7 Malachi Hanson 14-11.50
13 Raymond Willems 12-06.00
14 Logan Zernechel 11-11.25
16 Austin Opdahl 11-02.50
18 Joseph Kostecka 10-02.00
19 Bryce Urness 10-00.50
20 Jameson Ackermann 9-09.00
21 Jamison Hoen 9-06.25
22 Jake Kroells 8-11.00
Triple Jump
2 Nathan Panning 36-03.00
Womens Results
100 Meters
3 Kate Strickfaden 14.18
5 Payton Zumhofe 14.62
200 Meters
1 Maddy Neumann 29.70
4 Kate Strickfaden 30.24
8 Payton Zumhofe 32.41
12 Sarah Kostecka 34.16
400 Meters
1 Bethany Daugs 1:07.66
2 Maddy Neumann 1:10.50
3 Alison Schrupp 1:10.63
7 EllaMae Neaton 1:14.52
9 Sarah Kostecka 1:19.92
800 Meters
5 Bethany Daugs 2:48.20
6 Amanda Brinkman 2:49.76
7 Teagan Wenzel 2:56.55
8 Alison Schrupp 2:57.98
11 Lexy Allison 3:08.39
12 Sarah Kostecka 3:20.87
1600 Meters
4 Amanda Brinkman 6:20.23
6 EllaMae Neaton 6:30.84
7 Lexy Allison 6:41.48
4x200 Relay
1 Maddy Neumann, Kate Strickfaden, Bethany Daugs, Ava Dose 1:58.46
