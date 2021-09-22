With 3-1 wins over Jordan and Tri-City United last week, the Central volleyball team jumped out to a 3-0 record to start the 2021 season.
“I think we’ve been really good this season and I have a lot of hope for this year,” said Meghan Barr.
While the roster looks new with only one starter returning from last year, the Raiders have plenty of experience playing together, which has helped them make the jump to the varsity level.
“We’ve played a lot of years together,” said Laya Hallquist. “I think people get excited to see us and we’re excited to play.”
The excitement goes both ways, as opposing teams have brought in boisterous student sections looking to boost their side to a win, but it has been for naught as the Raiders have won all three home games to start the season.
“[Our strength is] our energy and not letting the other fans cheering get to us, blocking out the crowd,” said Barr.
On Thursday night, the Raiders looked like they would cruise to victory after 25-12 and 25-11 set wins to start the match, but the Titans grabbed set three with a 25-23 win. Then in set four, the Raiders got back to business to clinch the win with a 25-12 win.
“I think we did good, but towards the third set we kind of lost our energy,” said Barr. “But we got it back in the fourth set.”
“We pushed through,” said Hallquist. “We’ve played like a team, kept the energy up, which kept us together.”
Emma Dose led the attack with 13 kills and was followed by Mikayla Tellers (8), Barr (7), Hallquist (6), Paige Lueck (5), Lauren Schmidt (5), Grace Dose (4) and Adeline Willems (2).
Hallquist dished out 40 assists, Morgan Johnson had four, Lueck tallied two, Schmidt recorded one, Willems picked up one and Emma Dose finished with one.
Hallquist had three aces in the win, while Emma Conser, Morgan Johnson and Britney Smith each had one.
Johnson and Lueck picked up the defense in the back row with 23 and 17 digs respectively. Also tallying digs was Conser (6), Hallquist (6), Cadee Vinkenmeier (6), Willems (5), Barr (3), Schmidt (2), Emma Dose (2) and Smith (1).
Schmidt and Tellers each had four block assists, Emma Dose and Barr had three each, Lueck and Hallquist both had one.
Central 3 Jordan 1
The Raiders started the week with a 3-1 win over the Jaguars (25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18).
Lueck led the attack with 10 kills and was followed by Emma Dose (9), Hallquist (6), Schmidt (5), Willems (5), Grace Dose (4), Tellers (1), Conser (1) and Barr (1).
The Raiders tallied 15 aces, led by five from Hallquist. Conser and Lueck each had three, Willems had two, Schmidt and Johnson each had one.
Emma Dose had a solo block and two block assists. Schmidt had four block assists and Tellers had three. Hallquist and Willems each had two block assists, while Lueck, Barr and Grace Dose each had one.
Lueck had 12 digs and was followed by Conser (10), Johnson (9), Hallquist (8), Vinkenmeier (6), Schmidt (4), Emma Dose (2), Willems (1) and Grace Dose (1).
Hallquist led the team in assists with 29 and was followed by Johnson (5), Lueck (2), Emma Dose (1), Grace Dose (1), Vinkenmeier (1) and Conser (1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.