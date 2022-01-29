The Central girls basketball team bounced back from a loss to St. Peter to win two games last week, defeating Sibley East 59-46 and Park Rapids 61-43. With the wins, the Raiders move to 9-6 on the year and have won five of the last six.
Central 56 St. Peter 63
The Raiders started the week by taking on a St. Peter team that now sits at a 16-2 record, taking a slim lead into the break before a slow stretch in the second half allowed the Saints to take the lead and the victory.
“I felt we played well against a very good team,” said coach Gary Lembcke. “We had a four point half time lead. The second half we hit a stretch where we could not score and St. Peter took the lead.”
The Raiders had three players in double figures with Norah Erickson scoring 22 to lead the way, while Lauren Schmidt scored 16 and Emma Conser tallied 14. Morgan Johnson scored three points and Laya Hallquist added one.
Erickson also led the team in rebounding with seven and was followed by Kalli Wischnack (5), Ayla Fox (3), Kassi Herrmann (3), Conser (2), Schmidt (2), Hallquist (1) and Johnson (1).
Conser led team in assists with three, while Fox, Herrmann, Schmidt and Erickson each had two. Wischnack and Hallquist both had one.
Herrmann had three steals and Erickson had two, while Wischnack and Schmidt each had one. Conser had one block.
Central 59
Sibley East 46
Looking to put the loss behind them, the Raiders tallied almost enough points to win in the first 18 minutes, pouring in 41 points to take a 41-17 halftime lead.
Conser led the team in scoring with 17 and Erickson had 16. Also scoring was Hallquist (7), Herrmann (6), Schmidt (6), Madison Lueck (4), Wischnack (2) and Maddy Neumann (1).
Erickson hauled in 10 boards for the double-double and was followed by Hallquist (6), Schmidt (4), Johnson (3), Herrmann (2), Fox (1), Wischnack (1), Josey Beneke (1), Lueck (1) and Kate Noll (1).
Conser and Wischnack led the team in assists with four each, while Johnson and Herrmann both had three. Schmidt tallied two, while Fox and Noll each had one.
Conser had five steals, while Wischnack, Hallquist and Herrmann each had two. Erickson had one steal and one block.
Central 61
Park Rapids 43
The Raiders ended the week with a win over Park Rapids, with a balanced scoring effort - Emma Conser 12, Norah Erickson 12, Laya Hallquist 10, Kalli Wischnack 9, Lauren Schmidt 9, Kassi Herrmann 5, Ayla Fox 2, Morgan Johnson 2.
“I thought we played very well against a very good Park Rapids team,” said Lembcke. “We had patience on offense and did a great job locating their shooters.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.