The Central cross country team traveled to Sleepy Eye Oct. 7 for the Sleepy Eye Invitational, with the boys finishing third and the girls taking fifth places.
“Excellent meet for the Raiders,” said coach Mark Lagergren. “Many personal best times for the year. The athletes are running great both individually and as a team.”
Jake Druley was just 2 seconds off the top time, taking second place with a time of 16 minutes, 37 seconds to lead the Raider boys. Gabriel Michels was close behind in fifth place (17:44) and was followed by Mitchell Druley (18:14), Tyler Neubarth (18:48), Aaron Druley (19:03), Roman Holland (20:08), Nolan Glander (22:10), Aiden Gillett (22:16), Dylan Kromarek (23:46), Joey Molnau (24:03), Christian Vera (25:11), Collin Willems (26:11) and Oliver Schukei (26:21).
Amanda Brinkman was also close to the front, taking third place to lead the girls (20:11). EllaMae Neaton was close behind in 15th place (22:20) and was followed by Lacy Buckentin (23:48), Sarah Steinhagen (25:01), Josie Beneke (25:25), Marlena Beneke (26:00), Teagan Wenzel (26:26) and Sarah Kostecka (31:28).
The Raiders are posting some fast times as they prepare for the postseason, as the Minnesota River Conference Championships are Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Montgomery and the section meet is Thursday, Oct. 28 at Blue Earth.
“The athletes are really working hard - hoping to peak for our conference and section meets coming up soon,” said Lagergren.
