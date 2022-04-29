The Central softball team got off to a hot start after waiting for the season to begin after a series of rainy days, winning three of their four games by defeating Litchfield, Zumbrota and Pine Island.
“I was very pleased with our 3-1 start to the season last week,” said coach Darrin Fox. “We had been waiting to play like many other teams so there was definitely some excitement for the girls to play.”
The Raiders kicked off the season with a good all-around victory over Litchfield, scoring nine runs while limiting the Dragons to just one.
“Against Litchfield, we played a very consistent game in being able to manufacture runs in different ways on the offensive side with some base hits, sac flies and moving runners into scoring position and coming up with a couple two-out hits,” said Fox. “Defensively, our girls made some good outfield plays and threw the ball well on the infield. I was very happy with our pitchers - Sammy Krohn who got the win for us and Addie Willems was able to have a couple of scoreless innings as well.”
Lauren Schmidt, Laya Hallquist, Morgan Johnson and Sammy Krohn each had a couple hits for the Raiders. Johnson scored three runs and Krohn scored twice.
The Raiders then went back-and-forth with Zumbrota, ending the game on a high note as they rallied from a deficit to earn the 7-5 win with a walk-of homerun.
“Zumbrota game was roller coaster game against a good opponent,” said Fox.
The Raiders got out to a nice lead on solo home run by McKenzie Conlin and a two-run rally with runs by Kalli Wischnack and Willems who were hit in by Krohn and Emma Conser. Willems ran into a five run rally by Zumbrota in the fourth, fueled by a three-run homer and a couple of wild pitches and walks. Krohn relieved Willems and tossed a couple scoreless inning and the Raiders rallied in the 7th with a Conlin double, a sac fly by Hallquist and two-out singles by Wischnack and Willems brought up Conser, who hit a changeup over the left field wall for a game winning three-run homer.
After defeating a Zumbrota team that ended the 2021 season as the No. 4 ranked team in Class AA, the Raiders took on a Class AAAA team in Spring Lake Park, falling 16-0.
“Spring Lake Park was a very good hitting team that had their way with the Raiders pitchers leading to a 16-0 loss,” said Fox. “Unfortunately, the bats went silent in this game for us as we were not able to put any rallies together to cut into SLP’s fast start in the first couple innings. This was a loss that will help us in the long run with a lot of things most importantly that we have to continue to play at a high level despite some adversity and a slow start.
A highlight in the game was that Sarah Steinhagen was able to register her first career varsity hit for the Raiders in this game.
The Raiders then showed some great resiliency in defeating Pine Island in the last game of the day by a 5-4 score. The Raiders middle of the lineup did a lot of damage in this game with Conser, Willems, Krohn and Johnson all collecting two hits and each scoring a run in the middle innings. Paige Lueck had a base hit and a run scored and Kelsey Harms and Conlin also had singles for the Raiders to get out to a 5-1 lead. Pine Island rallied on a couple of errors in the sixth to get it to a 5-4 score, but Hallquist, Krohn, Willems and Lueck had some nice defensive plays to help secure the victory for the Raiders.
Krohn picked up the win for Raiders allowing one earned run while striking out five in seven innings of work.
“Overall a very good start to the season for us,” Fox said. “We’re still working through some positional things but our players each give us something to help our team as a whole which we need in the game of softball and are looking forward to getting better in the next couple of weeks against some conference rivals and good non-conference opponents as well.”
