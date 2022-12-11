Head coach: Kyle Strickfaden
Assistant coaches: Keegan Oak, Wade Vanderlinde and Jay Bollum
Team strengths: “We’re coming into the year with a lot of returning players that have a decent amount of varsity experience,” said Strickfaden. “A high percentage of last year’s scoring is returning this season. We have a good mix of size and speed on this team.”
Season outlook: “We’re returning a lot of players from a team that was competitive for most of last season,” said Strickfaden. “This year’s seniors have high expectations, and we’re adding a solid group of underclassmen. Our chemistry good, so it should be a fun year.”
Conference/section outlook: “For the Minnesota River Conference, Belle Plaine will be a good team this season as they return a lot of players as well. Lester Prairie will a tough battle, and I think TCU may surprise a few teams,” said Strickfaden. “For the section, Glencoe-Silver Lake will be a solid team as well as Maple River and Lake Crystal-Welcomme Memorial.”
First two games
The Raiders got off to a hot start to the season, defeating Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 90-70 and Dover-Eyota 69-41. Central had 15 and 16 point leads at halftime in the first two games before going on to win in convincing fashion.
In the Friday night opener, the Lakers and Raiders were close for much of the first half before Central put a big run together to end the half up 15 with 47 points scored. Braeden O’Neil credited the change in momentum to rebounding.
“Defensive rebounds helped us out a lot, keeping the tempo and keep pushing it,” he said.
O’Neil had a big impact in the game, leading all scorers with 36.
“Credit goes to my teammates, they found me when they needed to and I was the benefactor of that this game,” he said.
O’Neil is still one of the biggest players on the court, returning from a season last year that had him in the top 10 in the state in scoring. But the players around him have grown and the Raiders are a big, physical team that can dominate on the boards at multiple positions.
“We’re a lot bigger than last year,” said O’Neil. “We have a lot more size, which I think is huge because it allows us to get more rebounds and second chance points.”
Aiden Wachholz and Michael Mackenthun were two players who had an impact near the rim Friday night, combining for 20 points.
“They’re both good shooters, they’re both aggressive, physical and both of them can rebound really well,” said O’Neil.
Noah Strickfaden added 12 points and Austin Dent provided eight as well, with Aaron and Jake Druley combining for 10 points, while Aiden Jensen and Benjamin Heuer tallied two points each.
O’Neil led the way again Saturday with 25 points and was followed by Noah Strickfaden (10), Wachholz (9), Aaron Druley (8), Jake Druley (7), Grant Erickson (3), Jensen (2), Dent (2), Mackenthun (2) and Bradyn Daugs (1).
