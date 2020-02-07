The Central girls basketball team may not have earned a victory this week, but they made some improvements, giving the No. 7 ranked Crusaders of Mayer Lutheran a test Jan. 31.
“I felt we played better this week,” said coach Gary Lembcke. “Never giving up and playing tough defense.”
The Crusaders were able to get out in transition early on to earn a 35-21 lead at the break, but the Raiders clamped down in the second half. Mayer Lutheran has soared up the rankings in Class A and even defeated the defending Class AA state champions earlier this season thanks. That rise is thanks to their effort on the boards leading to points in transition. On Friday night, the Raiders won the rebounding battle (40-38), largely due to an outstanding night by Lilly Brinkman. The junior forward hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds to keep the Crusaders from getting out into space, while tacking on six points on a ¾ shooting night. Hannah Zellmann had seven rebounds, followed by Kassi Herrmann’s six, Hannah Wroge’s three, Allison Fritz’ two, Emma Conser’s two, Kalli Wischnack’s one and Taylor Kohls’ one.
“They made it difficult for us to do what we wanted to do,” said Mayer Lutheran coach Kris Gustin.
The Raiders were led in scoring by the trio of Fritz, Herrmann and Zellmann, who scored 14,13 and 11 respectively. Wroge added five, Conser had six and Wischnack had two.
Fritz and Wischnack led the team with three assists each, Conser had two, Zellmann and Wroge each had one. Fritz also led the team with three steals, followed by Conser (2), Wischnack (2), Brinkman (1) and Zellmann (1). Zellmann had two blocks and Brinkman had one.
Central 44 Southwest Christian 57
The Raiders faced another double-digit win team earlier in the week and hung with the Stars for much of the game before Southwest Christian pulled away late. A 30-24 deficit at the break was slowly widened in the second half as the Stars won by 13.
Herrmann and Zellmann led the team in scoring with 12 and 11, while Fritz had seven, Wischnack had six and Conser added two.
Brinkman was a again a force on the boards with 12 and had six points as well. Behind Brinkman’s effort on the boards was Zellmann (5), Fritz (4), Herrmann (4), Conser (4), Wischnack (2) and Wroge (1).
Herrmann and Wischnack both had two assists. Herrmann also led the team in steals (3) and blocks (2) to go along with the team lead in points and assists. Zellmann had two steals and Wischnack had one.
The Raiders host Jordan Feb. 6 and Holy Family Feb. 10 before heading to Sibley East Feb. 11. The Raiders then close out the regular season by hosting Tri-City United Feb. 14 and Watertville-Elysian-Morristown Feb. 18 with a Feb. 15 meeting at Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial in between.
