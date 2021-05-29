The Central track and field team hosted a May 18 meet that saw the Raiders sweep the top three spots of the girls 200 meter dash, as Grace Strickfaden won the race in 27.49 seconds, just ahead of Emma Goetz (27.74) and Allison Fritz (29.21).
“We really push each other in practice,” said Fritz. “It’s nice to have three of us to push each other.”
Each member of the trio also won an individual event, as Strickfaden won the 100 (13.11), Goetz won the 400 (1:03.46) and Fritz won the shot put (32’3.25”).
“We did really well,” said Strickfaden. “We work really hard in practice to place like this and it helps with team points as well. To have a shorter amount of girls, it’s really cool to be able to be up in team points.”
The Raiders are delivering stellar performances despite a tough year, having missed out on competing last season.
“It’s rough, we had a lot more injuries this year, a lot of shin splints, a lot of us were out of shape,” said Goetz.
The meets are also a lot smaller, so those who are hoping to advance to the section meet and beyond have had a harder time measuring where they stack up against other competitors.
“We do a lot more research on teams since we can’t necessarily see others at meets, so it takes more research and tracking times at practices,” said Fritz. “It’s going to be a lot weirder when we get to sub sections and sections, then it will be a little more intimidating.”
The boys 4x400 relay team continued to excel for the Raiders, as the team of Danny Padilla, Terrance Eddings, Mitchell Druley and Tyler Smith won with a time of 3:40.53.
Eddings has been won of the boys leading the way, and delivered a second-place finish in the long jump after winning the event last week.
“Overall I think I did really good, the long jump was really good, I’m not getting [personal records], but that’s still really good how far we are into the season - jumping that good,” he said.
The Raiders also got a win from Mitchell Druley in the 1,600 (5:06.60), Tyler Smith in the 800 (1:59.51) and Jake Druley in the 3,200 (10:54.98).
“As a team, I feel like everyone is doing good, we’re getting really good placements,” Eddings said.
Eddings has delivered wins in various events this year, including the 100 meter dash.
“As a senior, I think this is a great tribute to the school to do as well as ive been doing,” he said. “I just love doing this. I wish it could go longer, but this is it. So I got to keep performing pretty good.”
Boys results
100 Meter Dash
5 Terrance Eddings 12.08
10 Josiah Schnabel 12.42
21 Brandon Backstrom 13.93
1,600 meter run
1 Mitchel Druley 5:06.60
5 Caleb Michels 5:38.13
4x100 meter relay
3 NYA 47.9
800 meter run
1 Tyler Smith 1:59.51
7 Aaron Druley 2:41.08
9 Gabe Michels 2:43.52
200 meter dash
6 Collin Willems 29.93
7 Caleb Michels 31.43
8 Christian Vera 32.81
9 Aiden Hernandez 32.98
3,200 meter run
1 Jake Druley 10:54.98
4x400 meter relay
1 NYA 3:40.53
Long jump
2 Terrance Eddings 17’1”
4 Danny Padilla 16’1.5”
15 Aaron Druley 14’10”
16 Nathan Panning 14’8”
Triple jump
2 Aaron Druley 34’0.5”
5 Nathan Panning 31’10.5”
6 Treyton Gratz 30’5”
8 Brandon Backstrom 27’10”
Pole vault
7 Gabe Michels 5’0”
Shot put
6 Grant Erickson 29’10.5”
7 Treyton Gratz 29’6.5”
10 Brody Behrens 22’0”
11 Caleb Michels 21’11”
Discus
6 Grant Erickson 78’5”
7 Nathan Panning 78’2”
9 Brandon Backstrom 66’8”
10 Treton Gratz 66’3”
11 Brody Behrens 66’2”
Girls results
100 meter dash
1 Grace Strickfaden 13.11
7 Madelyn Gamber 14.80
9 Avery Lueck 14.89
1,600 meter run
3 Amanda Brinkman 6:09.96
4 EllaMae Neaton 6:30.59
7 Teagan Wenzel 6:52.46
4x100 meter relay
4 NYA 59.92
400 meter run dash
1 Emma Goetz 1:03.46
7 EllaMae Neaton 1:13.44
800 meter run
3 Teagan Wenzel 3:01.60
200 meter dash
1 Grace Strickfaden 27.49
2 Emma Goetz 27.74
3 Allison Fritz 29.21
6 EllaMae Neaton 31.14
Long jump
10 Madelyn Gamber 12’7”
14 Avery Lueck 12’3.5”
15 Amaya Lemke 12’0”
28 Teagan Wenzel 09’2”
High jump
6 Amaya Lemke 4’4”
9 Amanda Brinkman 4’2”
Shot put
1 Allison Fritz 32’3.25”
6 Raven McCullough 24’9.5”
11 Rachel Scott 20’11”
16 Elizabeth Lenzen 19’11.5”
Discus
5 Raven McCullough 70’6”
8 Rachel Scott 58’3”
12 Elizabeth Lenzen 52’1”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.