The Central football team is heading to the Section 4AA Championship after two upset wins this past week, defeating the No. 2 and 3 seeds as a No. 6 seed to move one game closer to a berth in the state tournament.
“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling amazing,” said Tanner Neubarth. “We were the six seed and we had to prove to everybody that we were good enough to be the No. 1 seed.”
Despite a 6-2 record in the regular season, the Raiders played the role of underdog on paper because every team in the section had as many wins or more.
“We’re the No. 6i seed but it didn’t feel like it,” said coach Gary Kosek. “This section is a little awkward. We don’t really look at this as an upset, then looking at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted’s side of it, I don’t think of them as a No. 4 seed. Minneapolis North is an outstanding football team, but so is Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. We have a big challenge ahead of us. It’s certainly not a relief playing Howard Lake.”
Most games have been different throughout their eight wins so far, with the Raiders leaning on the run game in some games, the pass game in others, the defense has come up big and special teams has carried them to wins in other circumstances. But in their 36-0 win over the No. 2 seed Saturday night, the Raiders showed what they can do when everyone is healthy and they can utilize every weapon in their arsenal.
“It gives the opposing team a lot to think about,” said Kosek. “Our skill guys have done a good job of producing in all those aspects and our line is doing a fantastic job. None of that other stuff happens if our offensive line isn’t playing well and they are playing outstanding. We’ve got a really talented group of kids and we’re just super blessed to have them.”
After the pair of upset wins, the Raiders are looking pretty tough to beat after building to this moment all season.
“The season has been great, everyone’s been building from the start,” said Bennet Molva. “From the first game to this game, so much improvement has been made. So much team chemistry, the chemistry has improved. I’m so proud of everyone.”
Central 35 Concordia Academy 24
Despite boasting a 6-2 record, the Central football team had to start the postseason on the road as the No. 6 seed traveling to No. 3 seed Concordia Academy. Yet the Raiders showed they were far more than a No. 6 seed when defeating the Beacons 35-24 Tuesday night.
“We knew where we stood,” Molva said of the seeding being motivation. “We know our talent, we know how hard we work.”
The Raiders struck first when Noah Strickfaden hit Hunter Neubarth for a 28 yard score just 2 minutes into the playoff opener to give Central a 7-0 lead, but the Beacons would respond and take a 17-13 lead into halftime.
Yet big plays and aggressiveness would put the Beacons into scramble mode, as not only did Strickfaden connect with Mitchell Druley and Austin Dent for 11 and 27 yard touchdowns respectively, the Raiders converted both two point attempts. Tanner Neubarth hit Aiden Wachholz for the first conversion to put Central up 21-17, then Strickfaden found Tanner Neubarth for the second conversion to put Central up 29-17. The Raiders were up 12 points instead of 10 against a team that had a kicker previously make a field goal, meaning two touchdowns were needed from Concordia Academy. The Beacons would get one score, but Tanner Neubarth scored a touchdown moments later (and Strickfaden hit Hunter Neubarth for the two point conversion) to put the Raiders up 11 with 7 minutes to play.
The Beacons far outgained the Raiders, but Central was more efficient and their defense continued to rip the ball away from the opposition. The Raiders ran the ball at a clip of 4.6 yards per carry compared to 5.0 from the Beacons and had 11 yards per pass compared to 6.8 to the opposition. The Central defense also forced three turnovers – interceptions by Sam Pauly and Zach Wickenhauser and a forced fumble. Through nine games, the Raiders have 18 interceptions – Brayden Kohls (4), Sam Pauly (4), Austin Dent (2), Noah Strickfaden (2), Zach Wickenhauser (2), Hunter Neubarth (1), Micah Fenney (1), Jack Strickfaden (1) and Michael Mackenthun (1).
To complete the total team effort, special teams had the Raiders in good position all game. Central was explosive in the kick return game, as Brayden Kohls had one return for 63 yards, Bennet Molva had one for 49 and Tanner Neubarth had two for 56.
Pauly led the team with 9.5 tackles and was followed by Bennet Molva (9), Grant Erickson (7.5), Micah Fenney (6.5), Danny Padilla (6), Joe Schnabel (5.5), Michael Mackenthun (5), Zach Wickenhauser (4.5), Carter Storms (4.5), Nathan Panning (3), Brayen Kohls (2.5), Reese Lentsch (1), Tanner Neubarth (1), Jack Strickfaden (1) and Lucas Urness (0.5). Storms and Panning each had a sack, while Schnabel and Storms each had a tackle for loss, and Erickson and Panning each had 0.5 tackles for loss.
Noah Strickfaden completed seven passes for 77 yards and three scores, connecting with Austin Dent three times for 35 yards and a score, Hunter Neubarth twice for 36 yards and a score and Mitchell Druley once for an 11 yard score.
Tanner Neubarth ran 18 times for 82 yards and a score, Strickfaden ran six times for 30 yards and a score.
With the win, the Raiders traveled to Concordia University Oct. 29 to face St. Agnes.
Central 36 St. Agnes 0
The Central football team is heading to the Section 4AA Championship game after a 36-0 win over St. Agnes in the section semifinal game Oct. 29.
“[It was] all teamwork, everyone did their job,” said Molva.
The Raider offense used a balanced attack to defeat the Aggies, running and passing for almost the same amount (189 and 201 yards) while achieving 10 first downs by running and 10 by passing.
While the score ended up lopsided in the end, two fourth down plays may have been the crucial part to Central’s success. In their first drive, the Raiders’ drive stalled before they pulled off a fake punt on 4th and 10 to keep a drive alive that would end with a touchdown to get an early lead. The Raiders had a fake punt in place to counteract aggressive teams, and they finally pulled it out in the biggest game of the year.
“On that fake punt, they were jamming the heck out of Hunter, so they sniffed him out there, but we’ve got another guy on the other side, Dent, who’s a fantastic receiver,” Kosek said. “So Noah smartly went to the other side. That was a huge momentum boost.”
Then, on the first drive of the second half, while the game was still close (15-0), the Raiders successfully converted on a 4th and 1 just before midfield. That drive would end with a backbreaking touchdown, as Noah Strickfaden went down the sideline for a 49 yard score that ended with a juke that evaded three defenders, putting Central up by three scores.
“I always tell Noah when it’s third down and whatever at midfield, don’t be greedy, we’ve always got two downs,” said Kosek. “If we get anywhere inside of 5 yards we’re going to take a chance with our offense and go with for it. We’ve got confidence in them.”
The defense also did it’s job in the win, as they held the Aggies scoreless, limiting St. Agnes to 159 yards of offense, with Danny Padilla securing an interception as well. Central also had three sacks, as Bennet Molva, Devin Fasching and Hunter Sudheimer each got to the quarterback once. The Raider defense recorded 10 tackles for loss – Joe Schnabel (2), Grant Erickson (1.5), Molva (1.5), Micah Fenney (1), Michael Mackenthun (1), Fasching (1), Sudheimer (1), Nathan Panning (.5) and Aiden Wachholz (.5).
Seeded No. 6 for the postseason, the Raiders reached the championship game by defeating the No. 3 seed and the No. 2 seed. They face No. 4 Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the title game, as the Lakers also earned an upset bid by defeating the No. 1 seed. The Section 4AA Championship is Nov. 4 at Forest Lake, with the game scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
