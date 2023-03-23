The Central boys basketball team had a fantastic 2022-23 season, winning 23 games and the Minnesota River Conference championship, while breaking into the top 10 rankings with a pair of players surpassing 1,000 career points. Yet all seasons come to an end, this time with the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers winning at the buzzer in a 73-72 contest in at Minnesota State University Mankato March 13.

The No. 1 seeded Raiders trailed the No. 3 seeded Chargers 36-24 at halftime before roaring back with a 48-point second half performance that had Central up two with 5 seconds left. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the comeback attempt was stopped at the buzzer, as the Chargers hit a three-pointer to come away with the win.

