The Central boys basketball team had a fantastic 2022-23 season, winning 23 games and the Minnesota River Conference championship, while breaking into the top 10 rankings with a pair of players surpassing 1,000 career points. Yet all seasons come to an end, this time with the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers winning at the buzzer in a 73-72 contest in at Minnesota State University Mankato March 13.
The No. 1 seeded Raiders trailed the No. 3 seeded Chargers 36-24 at halftime before roaring back with a 48-point second half performance that had Central up two with 5 seconds left. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the comeback attempt was stopped at the buzzer, as the Chargers hit a three-pointer to come away with the win.
The Central boys worked hard inside, netting 50 percent of their two point attempts while earning 36 free throw attempts and grabbing 42 rebounds (16 offensive). Braeden O’Neil and Noah Strickfaden led the scoring and rebounding effort with 31 and 19 points respectively, while both players were one rebound shy of a double-double, hauling in nine boards each. Mitchell Druley scored nine points and Michael Mackenthun tallied seven boards to aid the Raiders Monday night. Also scoring for Central was Benjamin Heuer (3), Mackenthun (3) and Aiden Wachholz (2). Wachholz had four rebounds, Aaron Druley had three, Heuer had two and Mitchell Druley had one.
Mackenthun, Wachholz and Austin Dent each had two assists; Mitchell Druley, Aaron Druley, Strickfaden and O’Neil each had one assist.
Strickfaden had two steals, Mackenthun and Wachholz both had one.
The Raiders finish the season with a 23-5 record and an 11-1 record in the Minnesota River Conference to earn a share of the MRC title. O’Neil and Strickfaden both surpassed 1,000 career points, while O’Neil finished 10th in the state in points per game with 26.3.
The Chargers nearly upset the No. 5 ranked team in the Section 2AA Championship, with Maple River eeking out a 75-71 win in the final.
