The Central boys basketball team is starting to peak at the right time, picking up a couple of wins while competing in close games against the top two teams in the conference.
“We’re starting to click together, play better defense which transitions into the offensive end,” said Noah Strickfaden. “We just go out there and play hard.”
After losing by 32 to Mayer Lutheran to start the season, the Raiders only lost by seven the second time around to the No. 1 team in the conference. Central then rolled that momentum into a win over Tri-City United that avenged an earlier loss, before the Raiders clinched the season sweep over Le Sueur-Henderson last Tuesday to give the Central boys back-to-back wins.
“I thought we played really well altogether in both games,” said Thomas Jensen. “In the TCU game we started a little slow but played better in the second half. During the Le Sueur game we played pretty good basketball the whole game.”
Before the game against Le Sueur-Henderson, the Raiders rallied from a 25-16 halftime deficit to defeat Tri-City United 41-40 Feb. 18. Central again used a strong second half surge to win Feb. 23 against the Giants, turning a 20-16 halftime lead into a 61-39 win thanks to 41 second half points.
“[It was a] good all-around win for us,” said coach Kyle Strickfaden. “We struggled a little offensively in the first half, but we hit a few shots early in the second half, and that got us going. We did a better job increasing the tempo, and got some good opportunities in transition in the second half. We were strong on the defensive end. I thought we really made it tough for LSH to score throughout the game.”
The Raiders were stout on defense and turned defense into offense with nine steals, five blocks and 12 deflections. Jake Melsha led the team with three steals, while Jensen, Tyler Smith, Brady Will, Colten Latzke, Charlie Steinhagen and Noah Strickfaden each had one. Strickfaden had a pair of blocks, while Latzke, Melsha and Hunter Neubarth each had one.
“We played more intense on defense [in the second half], which led to better baskets on offense,” said Noah Strickfaden. “The better defense we play, it turns into better offense.”
Central got balanced scoring with three players in double figures and eight players scoring – Smith (14), Will (11), Neubarth (10), Melsha (7), Steinhagen (6), Jensen (6), Strickfaden (5) and Brandon Wickenhauser (2). The Raiders shot 48 percent from the field and netted seven three-pointers – Smith (3), Jensen (2) and Neubarth (2) – thanks to 22 assists on 24 field goals – Strickfaden (7), Jensen (6), Will (4), Smith (1), Neubarth (1), Steinhagen (1), Melsha (1) and Brodie Guentzel (1).
Will led the rebounding effort with eight and was followed by Jensen (6), Smith (5), Wickenhauser (3), Steinhagen (3), Neubarth (2), Melsha (2), Latzke (1) and Strickfaden (1).
Central 58
Belle Plaine 59
While the Raiders did not pick up the win over the second place Tigers, the Central boys rallied in the second half to nearly pull off the upset.
“We didn’t like how we played in the first half,” said Kyle Strickfaden. “We got off to a slow start, and didn’t make it tough for Belle Plaine to score. For us to be down by 17 at halftime, and then take the lead on a few occasions in the second half made me proud of how they fought back and didn’t give up.”
As has been the case in recent games, the Raiders played much better in the second half, this time outscoring Belle Plaine 40-24 after falling behind 35-18 in the first.
“Coach has done really well with the half time adjustments whether it’s changing who we are guarding or switching up what we will run on offense,” said Jensen. “We just gotta come out with the same intensity at the start of the game as we do at the half.”
And while the Raiders did not win either game this season against the Tigers, having lost 52-50 previously, Central held Belle Plaine to under 60 points both times. The Tigers have only been held below that mark just one other time this season.
“Our defense has got to be the strength to this team,” said Jensen. “Coach has been pretty determined to make us into a defensive team. Now if we can start consistently knocking down shots, I think we can be a really good team.”
Noah Strickfaden led the team in steals with four, while Steinhagen and Will each had two, and Neubarth and Melsha both had one. Strickfaden and Jensen each had a block in the loss.
The Raiders again had balanced scoring with four players in double figures – Strickfaden (14), Melsha (11), Jensen (11) and Smith (10). Will scored six, Neubarth tallied four and Steinhagen added two. Central netted eight three-pointers – Jensen (3), Smith (2), Strickfaden (2) and Melsha (1).
Strickfaden led the rebounding effort with seven and was followed by Melsha (6), Smith (6), Steinhagen (4), Neubarth (4), Will (2) and Jensen (2).
Strickfaden also led the team in assists with five and was followed by Melsha (4), Smith (3), Neubarth (1) and Will (1).
