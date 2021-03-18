The Central boys basketball team had a busy but successful week to end the regular season, earning two wins around a close loss. The Raiders kicked off the week with a March 8 win over Belle Plaine, a team that Central had come close to beating earlier this season.
“We played some of our best basketball last week,” said coach Kyle Strickfaden. “Earlier in the season, we lost two close games to Belle Plaine, so it was a good feeling to get a win this time around. I thought we made plays at the end of the game to secure the win.”
The Raiders netted eight three-pointers for almost half of their points. While the shooting percentage was not high (31 percent), Central made the shots that did go in count. Noah Strickfaden made three, Tyler Smith and Thomas Jensen each connected on two and Brady Will scored one.
The Raiders got balanced scoring with 15 from Will, 10 from Jake Melsha, nine from Noah Strickfaden, seven from Jensen, and six each from Smith and Hunter Neubarth. The ball rotation helped to get the best shots, with 18 assists on 20 field goals – Noah Strickfaden (4), Will (4), Jensen (3), Neubarth (3), Melsha (2) and Smith (2).
Noah Strickfaden led the rebounding effort with seven and was followed by Melsha (6), Will (5), Neubarth (5), Smith (3), Jensen (3) and Melsha (2).
The Raiders also picked up 12 steals in the win – Will (3), Smith (2), Neubarth (2), Melsha (2), Charlie Steinhagen (2) and Noah Strickfaden (1).
Central 54 Mayer Lutheran 60
The Raiders came out strong and shot well against Mayer Lutheran, building a 30-20 halftime lead over the Crusaders, only for Mayer Lutheran to rally in the second half. The Crusaders got nine quick points on three three-point plays to quickly cut the gap, before the two sides went back and forth for much of the remainder of the game.
“We had a really good first half against Mayer Lutheran,” said Kyle Strickfaden. “They’re a good team, and we knew they were going to come out strong in the second half. For the most part, I thought we responded well, but just came up short in the end.”
The Raiders netted seven three-pointers – Jensen (3), Neubarth (2) and Noah Strickfaden (2) – and shot 44 percent from the field. Noah Strickfaden led the scoring with 15, Jensen had 11, Will scored 10, Melsha added nine, Neubarth chipped in seven and Steinhagen finished with two.
Again Central moved the ball well, with 19 assists on 21 field goals – Jensen (5), Melsha (4), Will (3), Neubarth (2), Steinhagen (2) and Noah Strickfaden (2).
Noah Strickfaden led the team in rebounds with seven and was followed by Jensen (5), Melsha (4), Neubarth (4), Steinhagen (2) and Will (1).
Central 66 Madelia 65
It took two overtimes, but the Raiders eventually outlasted Madelia with a one-point win to end the regular season on a high.
“Madelia was a last second addition to the schedule,” said Kyle Strickfaden. “We didn’t know a lot about them, but we were able to build a lead in the second half. They made some defensive adjustments and eventually took the lead towards the end of the game. Jake Melsha made two free throws to send it into overtime. In the second overtime, we were able to get a few early baskets, and then we made some key defensive stops to get the win.
Free throw shooting was key, as Central made 18 of 23 attempts at the stripe (78 percent) – Neubarth (6), Melsha (5), Noah Strickfaden (3), Jensen (2) and Steinhagen (2).
In addition to getting to the line, the Raiders were effective inside, making 53 percent of their two point shots while only making four threes. Melsha led the team with 20 points and was followed by Jensen (15), Neubarth (14), Smith (8), Noah Strickfaden (5) and Steinhagen (4).
Melsha als led the rebounding effort with nine and was followed by Smith (4), Jensen (4), Neubarth (3), Stienhagen (2), Noah Strickfaden (2) and Colten Latzke (1).
Noah Strickfaden dished out six assists, Jensen and Neubarth had two each, while Smith, Melsha and Stienhagen each had one.
Section 2AA Tournament
The successful week has the Raiders heading into postseason play on a good streak.
“Overall, I like how we’re playing heading into the playoffs,” said Kyle Strickfaden. “The boys have competed in several close games throughout the season, and it’s encouraging to see us come out on top the past week with the playoffs set to begin.”
The Raiders earned the No. 6 seed for the tournament, heading to No. 3 Belle Plaine March 18. The winner takes on either No. 2 Glencoe-Silver Lake or No. 7 Le Sueur-Henderson March 20, with the section semifinal set for March 24 and the final set for March 26.
