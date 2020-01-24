In a game of runs, the Central girls basketball team managed to overcome a 17 point deficit to knot the game at 52-52, but were on the wrong end of the final run that had Tri-City United scoring the last five points to earn the 57-52 win.
With the two side tied at the break 25-25, the Titans came out of the locker room on fire to score the first 15 points of the second stanza. The Raiders fought back however to tie the game, before TCU scored the deciding points to win the conference matchup.
Grace Strickfaden and Audrey Kamps led the Raiders in scoring with 14 and 11, while Kassi Herrmann scored eight and Hannah Zellmann tallied seven. Allison Fritz and Emma Conser both scored five and Lilly Brinkmann added two.
Herrmann frustrated the Titans in the passing lanes to the tune of seven steals, while Strickfaden had five of her own. Fritz and Kalli Wischnack tallied three a piece, Kamps had two and Conser finished with one. Herrmann also had the team’s lone block in the loss.
Zellmann led the team in rebounds with five and was followed by Kamps (4), Fritz (3), Brinkman (3), Herrmann (2), Strickfaden (2) and Conser (1).
Fritz had three assists, Strickfaden and Kamps both had two, Herrmann and Zellmann each had one.
The Raiders headed to Eden Valley-Watkins Jan. 21 and travel to Belle Plaine Jan. 23 before returning home for a Jan. 25 matchup with Glencoe-Silver Lake. The Raiders then travel to Southwest Christian Jan. 28 and Mayer Lutheran Jan. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.