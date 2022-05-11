The Central baseball team took on the No. 3 ranked team in Class AA and ended both games of the doubleheader early, sweeping Belle Plaine with wins of 16-2 and 11-1 April 28.
The Raiders scored 11 runs in the first inning to erupt out of the gates, as Brayden Kohls, Alex Peterson, Brayden Baumann, Bennett Molva, Quinn Eischens and Hunter Neubarth each had an RBIs in the 11-run inning.
Ben Hoernemann led the team at the plate with four hits, three RBIs, three runs and a walk. Kohls also had a multi-hit day with two hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Each tallying one hit was Hunter Neubarth, Peterson, Jake Kalkes, Molva and Eischens. Eischens had two RBIs, while Molva, Baumann, Tanner Neubarth, Peterson and Hunter Neubarth had one each. In addition to the 12 hits, the Raiders drew 13 walks – Baumann (3), Peterson (2), Tanner Neubarth (2), Hoernemann, Kohls, Kalkes, Oliver Paulson, Molva and Eischens.
Teague Monroe scattered three hits over four scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn the win.
The Raiders jumped ahead early in game two as well, scoring three runs in the first before scoring six runs in the fourth to run away with the 11-1 win.
Central tallied 13 hits in the six-inning win - Hoernemann (2), Peterson (2), Molva (2), Kohls, Tanner Neubarth, Kalkas, Ben Schefers and Jack Bursey. Peterson and Kalkes drove in two runs each, while Molva and Tanner Neubarth each had one RBI.
Again the Raiders earned a lot of walks, this time with eight – Kohls (3), Peterson, Tanner Neubarth, Kalkes and Schefers.
Schefers earned the win by scattering six hits over five innings with nine strikeouts and no earned runs. Kohls struck out three in an innings of relief pitching.
Central 4 W-M 7
After giving up five runs in the first two innings, the Raiders settled in against the Royals April 29 to keep Watertown-Mayer off the board for the next four innings to draw within one run, but the Royals capitalized on a pair of errors to clinch the win in the seventh inning.
Down 5-1 in the third, the Raiders rallied with three runs to get back in the game. Hunter Neubarth and Hoernemann hit back-to-back singles to start the inning, then scored on a double steal and a Kohls double. Peterson then put the ball in play, with Kohls scoring on an error to put the score at 5-4, but that was as close as the Raiders would get after the Watertown-Mayer defense dug in.
Molva, Hunter Neubarth, Hoernemann and Kohls each had a hit in the loss, with Kohls tallying two RBIs and Hunter Neubarth scoring twice. Eischens pitched 5 1/3 innings with no earned runs, three hits and six strikeouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.