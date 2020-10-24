The Central volleyball team got a clutch win over Sibley East last week, defeating the Wolverines in a fifth set tiebreaker to win 3-2 (27-29, 25-16, 25-15, 21-25, 15-7).
“Monday versus Sibley East we saw some good things from our underclassman,” said coach Sarah Hammers. “Having a few injuries and missing four starters from last year has not been easy but we look at everything as an opportunity. Backrow first-year varsity player Taylor Kohls showed that she is able to step into a defensive role and make some plays. Front row first-year varsity player Mikayla Tellers was able to have an impact blocking and hitting. We are looking forward to having everyone back and healthy as we enter the second round of the season in a week.”
Grace Strickfaden dished out 39 assists, with five different Raiders hovering around 10 kills – Alyssa Schug (12), Audrey Kamps (10), Lilly Brinkman (9), Mikayla Tellers (8) and Strickfaden (7).
The Raiders had nine aces in the win – four from Rachel Crown, three from Schug and two from Strickfaden. Kamps had four total blocks, Schug and Strickfaden both had two and Tellers had one.
Allie Fritz led the team in the back row with 29 digs, Schug had 12 and Strickfaden had 11.
The Royals followed up the win with a loss to a top-10 ranked Southwest Christian squad, falling 3-0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-12).
Strickfaden dished out 16 assists, with Kamps tallying six kilss, Adeline Willems recording four, Tellers adding four and Brinkman with one. Schug had three aces in the loss. Fritz had eight digs and was followed by Strickfaden (5), Schug (4), Tellers (3), Crown (3) and Taylor Kohls (1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.