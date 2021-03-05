The Central girls basketball team avenged a five point loss to the Stars a couple of weeks ago with a 58-48 win over Southwest Christian Saturday, giving the Raiders the edge in the season series. Central won the first matchup by 20, then book-ended the season series with the 10 point win as the Raiders sit ahead in the race for third place in the Minnesota River Conference.
“I was very pleased with how we played,” said coach Gary Lembcke. “We moved the ball on offense. We played strong defense, not giving them easy shots and we gave them very few offensive rebounds.”
The Raiders held a slim 23-21 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second with 35 points in the final frame. Central got to the free throw line often with 18 attempts in the win, making 13 of them. Hayden Glander and Norah Erickson both netted four attempts at the stripe, Emma Conser and Lauren Schmidt each scored two and Allie Fritz added one. The Raiders also made four three-pointers, two from Fritz and one each from Glander, Conser and Grace Strickfaden. Fritz led the team with 19 points and was followed by Glander (9), Audrey Kamps (8), Conser (7), Erickson (6), Schmidt (4), Kassi Herrmann (3) and Kalli Wischnack (2).
Defensively, the Raiders held the Stars to 38 percent shooting, 20 percent from beyond the arc and forced 23 turnovers.
Central 46 Mayer Lutheran 71
The Raiders had a tough start to the week when hosting the No. 6 ranked Crusaders, who remained undefeated in MRC play with the 71-46 win.
“Mayer really hurt us with their fast break,” said Lembcke. “They got many layups beating us own the court.”
Kamps and Erickson led the team with 10 points each and were followed by Strickfaden (7), Glander (7), Conser (4), Herrmann (4), Wischnack (2) and Schmidt (2).
Kamps nearly had a double-double with a team-high eight rebounds and was followed by Erickson (6), Wischnack (5), Glander (5), Fritz (5), Schmidt (4), Conser (1), Strickfaden (1), Herrmann (1) and Lilly Brinkman (1).
Fritz and Strickfaden each had three assists, Conser and Schmidt had two each and Herrmann had one.
Conser led the team with four steals and was followed by Strickfaden (2), Fritz (2), Herrmann (2), Glander (2), Kamps (1), Wischnack (1) and Brinkman (1). Glander had a pair of blocks, while Schmidt and Erickson each had one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.