The Central track and field team traveled to Sibley East April 20, with the girls getting a series of first and second place finishes and the boys distance runners turning out fast times.

Grace Strickfaden placed first in the 100 meter dash with a winning time of 13.58 seconds and led a Raider 2-3-5 finish in the 200 with a second place time of 28.82, while Allison Fritz was third (29.00) and Emma Goetz finished fifth (30.12). Goetz also placed second in the 400 with a time of 1:06.36.

Madelyn Gamber won the long jump by clearing 14 feet, 2 inches, Fritz placed second in the shot put with a throw of 28-5 and Amanda Brinkman was one second behind the top finisher in the 3,200 with a second-place finish of 14:17.00.

Tyler Smith led the boys again with wins in the 400 (53.67) and the 3,200 (10:53.00), barely edging out teammate Jake Druley, as the all-conference cross country duo went 1-2 in the 3,200 (Druley finished with a time of 10:59.00).

Continuing the strong showing in the distance events, Aaron Druley finished fourth in the 800 (2:37.30) and Gabriel Michels was fifth (2:49.93).

Nathan Panning placed second in the triple jump (29-1.75) and Treyton Gratz finished third (25-7.25).

Terrance Eddings was third in the long jump (16-11) and fifth in the 100 (13.94).

Sean Weckman placed in both throwing events with a third-place finish in the discus (102-11) and a fourth-place finish in the shot put (37-7).

The boys also placed third in the 4x200 relay (1:58.41) and fourth in the 4x100 (58.35).

