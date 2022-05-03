The Central track and field team excelled at a home meet April 19, winning nine events.
The Raiders won three relays as the 4x100 relay team of Josiah Schnabel, Noah Strickfaden, Dane Fabel and Mitchell Druley posted a winning time of 49.28 seconds; the 4x200 relay team of Nathan Panning, Treyton Gratz, Hunter Smith and Samuel Pauly won in 1:51.26; the 4x100 team of Maddy Neumann, Bethany Daugs, Kate Strickfaden and Mikayla Tellers recorded a winning time of 2:02.54.
In addition to competing on the winning relay team, Neumann and Tellers tied for first in the high jump by each clearing 4 feet, 6 inches, with Tellers also winning the 100 meters (13.69).
Jake Druley won the 3,200 (10:46.93), Caleb Michels won the pole vault (7-6), Nathan Panning won the triple jump (35-3).
The Raiders also did well at the Minnesota River Conference quad a week prior, with Nathan Panning winning the triple jump (35-10) and Neumann winning the high jump (4-8).
Mens Results
100 Meters
4 Josiah Schnabel 12.28
7 Noah Strickfaden 12.58
15 Dane Fabel 14.01
19 Caleb Michels 14.61
22 Darion Brown 15.13
25 Devin Grotte 15.95
200 Meters
5 Noah Strickfaden 26.00
8 Kieran Allison 26.96
9 Jack Strickfaden 27.23
13 Dane Fabel 28.41
23 Devin Grotte 35.55
400 Meters
4 Mitchell Druley 55.81
6 Jack Strickfaden 58.25
7 Kieran Allison 58.38
1600 Meters
4 Tyler Neubarth 5:41.91
11 Darion Brown 6:38.47
12 Dylan Kromarek 6:53.41
3200 Meters
1 Jake Druley 10:46.93
4x100 Relay
1 Josiah Schnabel, Noah Strickfaden, Dane Fabel, Mitchell Druley 49.28
4x200 Relay
1 Nathan Panning, Treyton Gratz, Hunter Smith, Samuel Pauly 1:51.26
4x400 Relay
3 Kieran Allison, Jake Druley, Jack Strickfaden, Mitchell Druley 3:51.43
Shot Put - 12lb
3 Josiah Schnabel 37-03.00
6 Lucas Urness 31-08.00
10 Tyler Neubarth 26-11.00
11 Brody Behrens 25-06.50
17 Bryce Urness 21-11.00
19 Hunter Smith 20-06.00
Discus - 1.6kg
6 Nathan Panning 75-05
7 Brody Behrens 75-04
8 Lucas Urness 74-06
11 Tyler Neubarth 68-04
16 Hunter Smith 53-02
18 Bryce Urness 42-11
High Jump
4 Samuel Pauly 5-02.00
5 Nathan Panning 5-02.00
8 Jake Druley 5-00.00
Pole Vault
1 Caleb Michels 7-06.00
Long Jump
5 Samuel Pauly 15-07.00
10 Mitchell Druley 14-09.00
19 Darion Brown 11-03.00
Triple Jump
1 Nathan Panning 35-03.00
4 Treyton Gratz 30-04.00
5 Hunter Smith 27-01.00
Womens Results
100 Meters
1 Mikayla Tellers 13.69
8 Kate Strickfaden 14.86
21 Avery Lueck 16.41
200 Meters
6 Kate Strickfaden 31.00
12 Alison Schrupp 32.43
22 Rachel Scott 34.35
23 Holly Feist 34.83
26 Elizabeth Lenzen 35.51
400 Meters
3 EllaMae Neaton 1:09.09
5 Maddy Neumann 1:10.17
8 Bethany Daugs 1:11.34
9 Alison Schrupp 1:11.36
800 Meters
6 Teagan Wenzel 3:00.06
9 Iris Husberg 3:06.26
1600 Meters
3 EllaMae Neaton 6:37.73
6 Eliza Bernau 7:53.25
4x100 Relay
3 Avery Lueck, Rachel Scott, Elizabeth Lenzen, Mikayla Tellers 1:01.67
4x200 Relay
1 Maddy Neumann, Bethany Daugs, Kate Strickfaden, Mikayla Tellers 2:02.54
4x400 Relay
3 EllaMae Neaton, Maddy Neumann, Bethany Daugs, Alison Schrupp 4:51.84
Shot Put - 4kg
6 Raven McCullough 24-00.00
14 Rachel Scott 21-10.00
15 Elizabeth Lenzen 21-08.50
Discus - 1kg
7 Raven McCullough 62-00
13 Rachel Scott 53-00
16 Holly Feist 40-08
High Jump
1 Maddy Neumann 4-06.00
1 Mikayla Tellers 4-06.00
6 Iris Husberg 4-04.00
9 Alison Schrupp 4-00.00
Long Jump
2 Teagan Wenzel 13-00.00
9 Avery Lueck 11-06.00
11 Holly Feist 10-09.00
Triple Jump
7 Holly Feist 25-01.00
9 Eliza Bernau 20-11.00
