The Central track and field team excelled at a home meet April 19, winning nine events.

The Raiders won three relays as the 4x100 relay team of Josiah Schnabel, Noah Strickfaden, Dane Fabel and Mitchell Druley posted a winning time of 49.28 seconds; the 4x200 relay team of Nathan Panning, Treyton Gratz, Hunter Smith and Samuel Pauly won in 1:51.26; the 4x100 team of Maddy Neumann, Bethany Daugs, Kate Strickfaden and Mikayla Tellers recorded a winning time of 2:02.54.

In addition to competing on the winning relay team, Neumann and Tellers tied for first in the high jump by each clearing 4 feet, 6 inches, with Tellers also winning the 100 meters (13.69).

Jake Druley won the 3,200 (10:46.93), Caleb Michels won the pole vault (7-6), Nathan Panning won the triple jump (35-3).

The Raiders also did well at the Minnesota River Conference quad a week prior, with Nathan Panning winning the triple jump (35-10) and Neumann winning the high jump (4-8).

Mens Results

100 Meters

4 Josiah Schnabel 12.28

7 Noah Strickfaden 12.58

15 Dane Fabel 14.01

19 Caleb Michels 14.61

22 Darion Brown 15.13

25 Devin Grotte 15.95

200 Meters

5 Noah Strickfaden 26.00

8 Kieran Allison 26.96

9 Jack Strickfaden 27.23

13 Dane Fabel 28.41

23 Devin Grotte 35.55

400 Meters

4 Mitchell Druley 55.81

6 Jack Strickfaden 58.25

7 Kieran Allison 58.38

1600 Meters

4 Tyler Neubarth 5:41.91

11 Darion Brown 6:38.47

12 Dylan Kromarek 6:53.41

3200 Meters

1 Jake Druley 10:46.93

4x100 Relay

1 Josiah Schnabel, Noah Strickfaden, Dane Fabel, Mitchell Druley 49.28

4x200 Relay

1 Nathan Panning, Treyton Gratz, Hunter Smith, Samuel Pauly 1:51.26

4x400 Relay

3 Kieran Allison, Jake Druley, Jack Strickfaden, Mitchell Druley 3:51.43

Shot Put - 12lb

3 Josiah Schnabel 37-03.00

6 Lucas Urness 31-08.00

10 Tyler Neubarth 26-11.00

11 Brody Behrens 25-06.50

17 Bryce Urness 21-11.00

19 Hunter Smith 20-06.00

Discus - 1.6kg

6 Nathan Panning 75-05

7 Brody Behrens 75-04

8 Lucas Urness 74-06

11 Tyler Neubarth 68-04

16 Hunter Smith 53-02

18 Bryce Urness 42-11

High Jump

4 Samuel Pauly 5-02.00

5 Nathan Panning 5-02.00

8 Jake Druley 5-00.00

Pole Vault

1 Caleb Michels 7-06.00

Long Jump

5 Samuel Pauly 15-07.00

10 Mitchell Druley 14-09.00

19 Darion Brown 11-03.00

Triple Jump

1 Nathan Panning 35-03.00

4 Treyton Gratz 30-04.00

5 Hunter Smith 27-01.00

Womens Results

100 Meters

1 Mikayla Tellers 13.69

8 Kate Strickfaden 14.86

21 Avery Lueck 16.41

200 Meters

6 Kate Strickfaden 31.00

12 Alison Schrupp 32.43

22 Rachel Scott 34.35

23 Holly Feist 34.83

26 Elizabeth Lenzen 35.51

400 Meters

3 EllaMae Neaton 1:09.09

5 Maddy Neumann 1:10.17

8 Bethany Daugs 1:11.34

9 Alison Schrupp 1:11.36

800 Meters

6 Teagan Wenzel 3:00.06

9 Iris Husberg 3:06.26

1600 Meters

3 EllaMae Neaton 6:37.73

6 Eliza Bernau 7:53.25

4x100 Relay

3 Avery Lueck, Rachel Scott, Elizabeth Lenzen, Mikayla Tellers 1:01.67

4x200 Relay

1 Maddy Neumann, Bethany Daugs, Kate Strickfaden, Mikayla Tellers 2:02.54

4x400 Relay

3 EllaMae Neaton, Maddy Neumann, Bethany Daugs, Alison Schrupp 4:51.84

Shot Put - 4kg

6 Raven McCullough 24-00.00

14 Rachel Scott 21-10.00

15 Elizabeth Lenzen 21-08.50

Discus - 1kg

7 Raven McCullough 62-00

13 Rachel Scott 53-00

16 Holly Feist 40-08

High Jump

1 Maddy Neumann 4-06.00

1 Mikayla Tellers 4-06.00

6 Iris Husberg 4-04.00

9 Alison Schrupp 4-00.00

Long Jump

2 Teagan Wenzel 13-00.00

9 Avery Lueck 11-06.00

11 Holly Feist 10-09.00

Triple Jump

7 Holly Feist 25-01.00

9 Eliza Bernau 20-11.00

