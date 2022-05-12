The Central track and field team traveled to Sibley East April 28 for the Mike Vrklan Relay Invitational, with Noah Strickfaden and Mitchell Druley turning in the top finishes for the Raiders. Strickfaden placed second in the 200 meters with a time of 25.04 seconds and Druley was second in the 400 (55.57).
Mens Results
100 Meters
5 Josiah Schnabel 12.24
11 Danny Padilla 12.75
18 Dane Fabel 13.64
200 Meters
2 Noah Strickfaden 25.04
16 Dane Fabel 28.20
22 Zachary Zuverink 31.06
400 Meters
2 Mitchell Druley 55.57
11 Jack Strickfaden 1:02.06
1600 Meters
10 Dylan Kromarek 6:48.43
300m Hurdles - 36”
7 Noah Strickfaden 50.67
4x100 Relay
4 Danny Padilla, Mitchell Druley, Noah Strickfaden, Josiah Schnabel 49.84
Shot Put - 12lb
3 Josiah Schnabel 43-11.00
15 Lucas Urness 32-02.00
21 Tyler Neubarth 25-05.00
Discus - 1.6kg
16 Nathan Panning 79-00
18 Brody Behrens 76-10
20 Lucas Urness 70-04
High Jump
9 Samuel Pauly 5-02.00
9 Nathan Panning 5-02.00
Pole Vault
9 Tyler Neubarth 7-06.00
11 Caleb Michels 7-00.00
Long Jump
10 Danny Padilla 15-11.50
11 Samuel Pauly 15-10.00
21 Mitchell Druley 14-07.50
Triple Jump
6 Nathan Panning 34-10.50
18 Treyton Gratz 30-04.00
20 Hunter Smith 28-10.00
Womens Results
100 Meters
6 Mikayla Tellers 13.95
15 Kate Strickfaden 15.00
19 Avery Lueck 15.92
200 Meters
13 Kate Strickfaden 31.01
18 Bethany Daugs 31.91
19 Alison Schrupp 32.67
400 Meters
4 Maddy Neumann 1:09.95
5 Bethany Daugs 1:10.84
1600 Meters
4 EllaMae Neaton 6:32.26
9 Eliza Bernau 7:42.38
300m Hurdles - 30”
12 Maddy Neumann 1:02.74
4x100 Relay
7 Avery Lueck, Rachel Scott, Elizabeth Lenzen, Mikayla Tellers 1:00.84
4x400 Relay
4 Maddy Neumann, Bethany Daugs, Alison Schrupp, EllaMae Neaton 4:40.62
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.