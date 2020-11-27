After a 3-2 regular season, the Central football team earned the No. 4 seed and a home matchup with St. Clair-Loyola Nov. 17. The Raiders’ offense moved the ball up and down the field really well in the Section 2AA quarterfinal, but mistakes proved costly in the 34-24 loss.
“We had four turnovers, two were fumbles inside their 5 yard line and several penalties that killed two drives,” said coach Gary Kosek. “In a playoff game with that many costly mistakes, we can’t be surprised by the outcome. St. Clair played a good game and and made some big plays.”
The Central run game was especially potent in the playoff matchup, grinding out 263 yards on the ground. Bryce Homan was the lead rusher with 167 yards rushing, Jesse Weinand tallied 67 yards and Noah Strickfaden finished with 29.
“We were able to move the ball really well on the ground,” said Kosek.
The Raiders sustained long drives throughout the game, punting only twice and averaging eight plays per possession. Their shortest drive of the game was a four-play scoring drive that saw Strickfaden run for 14 yards on two rushes, connecting with Weinand for a 34 yard pass and Charles Steinhagen for a 2 yard score to give the Raiders their third touchdown of the game. Homan and Weinand both punched in 1 yard rushing touchdowns for the other two scores, with Homan scoring a pair of two-point conversions. Strickfaden’s converted two-point conversion put the Raiders at 3/3 on extra points in the game.
Steinhagen and Kody Johnson led the defense with six tackles each, while Reese Wischnack had a pair of tackles for loss.
The Raiders finish the year with a 3-3 record following a strong season on the football field.
“There were no heads dropped in shame after the game,” said Kosek. “Our kids did some wonderful things this season, we competed every game, and things look bright for next season and beyond.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.