The Central volleyball team had a busy week leading into their regular season finale, splitting games with Mound Westonka and Belle Plaine before competing at the Eastview Tournament.
“I was very happy with how the team played against both Mound Westonka and Belle Plaine,” said coach Sarah Hammers. “We are continuing to make progress on offense and defense. We know that blocking is going to be key to our success in the future and we will continue to focus on that.”
The Raiders then went into the weekend with the Eastview Tournament, going 2-2 at the competition.
“I thought we did well at the Eastview tournament going 2-2,” said Hammers. “We took a huge step in our comeback win over Esko coming back to win 26-24 after being down by eight points. We are playing good competition and are pushing ourselves to play at their level.”
With the regular season finale Oct. 19 against Mayer Lutheran, the Raiders are heading into the postseason with some momentum after the young team has gained experience throughout the year.
“The coaching staff has been impressed by the juniors and look forward to seeing what this team can do in the playoffs,” said Hammers.
Central 3 Mound Westonka 0
The Raiders kicked off a busy week with a sweep of Mound Westonka, holding off a late push from the Whitehawks. Central won big in set one (25-11) before closer margins of victory in sets two and three (25-15, 26-24).
Laya Hallquist dished out 36 assists to lead the offense, while Morgan Johnson had three, Lauren Schmidt and Emma Dose both had two, and Cadee Vinkenmeier and Adeline Willems each had one.
Schmidt led the team in kills with 11 and was followed by Emma Dose (10), Paige Lueck (6), Meghan Barr (5), Mikayla Tellers (4), Grace Dose (3), Hallquist (3), Willems (3) and Johnson (1).
Johnson led the team in digs with 24 and was followed by Emma Conser (13), Lueck (9), Hallquist (7), Schmidt (5), Emma Dose (4), Vinkenmeier (3), Willems (2) and Barr (2).
Emma Dose and Schmidt each had two block assists, while Tellers and Barr had one each.
Hallquist had two aces, while Conser and Johnson each had one.
Central 1
Belle Plaine 3
The Raiders bounced back from losses in sets one and two (25-17, 25-15) with a 25-22 set three win, but the Tigers closed out the match with a 25-17 win in set four.
Schmidt led the team in kills with 11 and was followed by Emma Dose (8), Lueck (7), Barr (5), Johnson (2), Hallquist (2) and Tellers (2).
Conser, Johnson and Lueck each had 13 digs to lead the Raiders and were followed by Hallquist (8), Willems (5), Emma Dose (4), Barr (3), Schmidt (3), Tellers (1) and Britney Smith (1).
Hallquist led the team with 29 assists, Smith had three, Schmidt, Willems and Conser each had one.
Tellers had two block assists while Schmidt, Hallquist, Barr and Emma Dose each had one. Barr had one solo block.
Hallquist had three aces, Conser and Willems both had two and Johnson had one.
Central 1 Greenway 2
The Raiders won their first set at the Lightning Invite in Eastview 25-15, but Greenway rebounded to win 2-1 with wins of 25-15 and 15-12.
Central excelled when serving, tallying nine aces in the match – Hallquist (3), Lueck (3), Willems (2) and Conser (1).
Lueck and Schmidt had six kills each, while Tellers, Barr and Emma Dose each had three and Conser had one.
Barr had three block assists, Tellers and Schmidt had two wach and Hallquist had one. Schmidt also had a solo block.
Hallquist had 11 digs and was followed by Johnson (10), Conser (9), Lueck (7), Willems (5), Vinkenmeier (3), Schmidt (1), Emma Dose (1) and Barr (1).
Hallquist dished out 21 assists and Tellers added one.
Central 2
Duluth East 0
The Raiders bounced back from their Friday loss with a win later that evening, winning 25-15 and 25-14.
Schmidt led the team in kills with six and was followed by Tellers (5), Emma Dose (4), Barr (4), Lueck (3) and Hallquist (1).
Conser led the team in digs with 11 and was followed by Johnson (9), Vinkenmeier (5), Lueck (4), Schmidt (2), Barr (2) and Hallquist (2).
Hallquist led the team in assists with 17 and was followed by Tellers (2), Johnson (1), Schmidt (1), Lueck (1) and Barr (1).
Tellers had four block assists, Hallquist and Barr had two apiece, Schmidt and Emma Dose both had one.
Hallquist had four aces and Vinkenmeier had two.
Central 2 Esko 0
The Raiders returned for day two of the tournament with a sweep of Esko, winning 25-17 and 26-24.
Schmidt led the team in kills with nine and was followed by Tellers (7), Barr (5), Hallquist (4), Lueck (3) and Emma Dose (2).
Johnson led the team in digs with 19 and was followed by Hallquist (13), Conser (5), Willems (5), Emma Dose (4), Lueck (3), Schmidt (2), Vinkenmeier (2), Barr (1) and Tellers (1).
Hallquist led the team in assists with 21, Johnson had three, Vinkenmeier had one, Willems had one and Schmidt had one.
Hallquist and Johnson each had two aces and Willems had one.
Emma Dose and Schmidt each had a block assist.
Central 0 Kenyon Wannamingo 2
The Raiders ended the tournament with a loss to the No. 9 ranked Knights, falling 25-13 and 25-14.
