The Central softball team bounced back from a doubleheader loss to Belle Plaine with a doubleheader sweep of Mayer Lutheran, defeating the Crusaders 21-11 and 6-0 May 4.
“I think we’ve had an improving season so far,” said coach Darrin Fox. “We’ve had some pieces that have needed work and are trying to figure out some parts to make them fit together in different phases of the game.”
The offense has delivered some high-scoring games and some low-scoring ones, but the defense has been consistent all year.
“I’ve been pleased with our defense so far in a lot of areas and we’ve had some productive offensive games and some not so productive ones, but like any team offense is always going to be evolving and different players will show things at different times,” said Fox. “We just need to find consistency and confidence in our last 10 games. Our captains Sammy Krohn and Laya Hallquist have shown some very good leadership so far this year and we’ve got a number of girls for first year varsity players that have learned some valuable lessons and are using those to get better. I also like that we’ve played some close games to get our girls the feel for what those are like. Having to execute in those type of situations will make us a better team and hopefully give us the confidence to do those things when they are needed in the postseason too.”
The Raiders and Crusaders went back-and-forth Thursday with numerous lead changes before the Raiders came up clutch in the final two innings. After the Crusaders scored 11 runs in the first five innings, the Raiders shut them out in the final two innings of a tied game, while scoring 10 runs to earn the win.
With the game knotted at 11-11 in the fifth, Sammi Krohn singled, stole second and moved to third on bunt from Abby Venske, then scored off the bat of Josie Beneke.
While that run proved to be the game-winner, the Raiders gave themselves plenty of breathing room in the seventh inning. Morgan Johnson singled in the leadoff spot, scored on a Morgan Alar single and Alar scored off a single from Laya Hallquist. Ella Harms then hit an RBI triple, and Sarah Steinhagen plated a runner on a grounder. The Raiders then loaded the bases with Venske, Beneke and Britney Smith, with Cali Fox, Johnson, Hallquist and Harms driving in the next five runs (two from Harms).
Fox finished the game with five hits and three RBIs; Johnson had one hit, three walks and two RBIs; Alar had two hits, one walk and three RBIs; Hallquist had six RBIs on three hits and three walks; McKenzie Conlin drew a walk; Harms had two hits and three RBIs; Krohn had two hits; Steinhagen had an RBI and a walk; Venske had a hit and an RBI; Beneke had an RBI and two walks; Smith had two hits and two walks.
After the high-scoring first game, the Raider defense locked down and shut out the Crusaders, while the offense generated six runs on six hits.
Conlin earned the shutout win in seven innings with 11 strikeouts and just two hits allowed.
Krohn had three hits – a single, double and triple – with two RBIs. Steinhagen also had an extra base hit with a double. Cali Fox had a hit, as did Alar, while Conlin and Venske each had one RBI.
