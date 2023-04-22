The Central track and field team traveled to Belle Plaine and Sibley East for a pair of meets, where they excelled in a variety of events.

Noah Strickfaden and Danny Padilla led the boys with several first and second place finishes. Strickfaden won the 200 meter and took second in the 100 at the first meet with times of 24.66 and 12.25 respectively, then winning both events at the second meet with times of 12.00 and 23.95. Padilla won the long jump by clearing 18 feet, 5 inches and took second in the 100 with a time of 12.27 seconds. The duo also teamed up with Mitchell Druley and Josiah Schnabel for a win in the 4x100 relay with a time of 46.53.

