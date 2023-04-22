The Central track and field team traveled to Belle Plaine and Sibley East for a pair of meets, where they excelled in a variety of events.
Noah Strickfaden and Danny Padilla led the boys with several first and second place finishes. Strickfaden won the 200 meter and took second in the 100 at the first meet with times of 24.66 and 12.25 respectively, then winning both events at the second meet with times of 12.00 and 23.95. Padilla won the long jump by clearing 18 feet, 5 inches and took second in the 100 with a time of 12.27 seconds. The duo also teamed up with Mitchell Druley and Josiah Schnabel for a win in the 4x100 relay with a time of 46.53.
Schnabel took second in the shot put twice with throws of 40-4 and 39-9 and Kieran Allison added another second place finish by posting a time of 55.94 in the 400.
Another highlight for the boys squad was a win in the 4x800, as the team of Nathaniel Venske, Cash Schueren, Raymond Willems and Collin Willems posted a time of 11:08.61.
Maddy Neumann and Bethany Daugs led the Raider girls with several top-two finishes. Neumann won the high jump at both meets by clearing 4-8 and 4-10. Daugs won the 400 with a time of 1:07.09 and the duo teamed up with Kate Strickfaden and Ava Dose to win the 4x200 with a time of 1:59.60.
Taylor Parpart added another win for the Raiders by taking the top spot in the long jump by clearing 15-3.5 just ahead of teammate Ava Dose, who placed second with a jump of 14-6.
Adding three more second place finishes for the girls was Payton Zumhofe in the pole vault (6-0), Josie Beneke in the shot put (26-3) and Katheryne Noll in the pole vault (5-0).
Mens Results
100 Meters
2 Noah Strickfaden 12.25
4 Danny Padilla 12.53
21 Aiden Gillett 14.17
200 Meters
1 Noah Strickfaden 24.66
4 Danny Padilla 25.19
6 Kieran Allison 26.06
11 Ben Molnau 27.08
21 Aiden Gillett 28.43
24 Cash Schueren 29.53
28 Logan Zernechel 30.68
32 Alec Minkel 33.54
33 Jameson Ackermann 41.17
34 Jamison Hoen 42.96
400 Meters
2 Kieran Allison 55.94
6 Aiden Gillett 1:00.82
9 Ben Molnau 1:02.72
10 Collin Willems 1:03.19
11 Raymond Willems 1:07.45
12 Austin Opdahl 1:11.32
13 Alec Minkel 1:12.52
14 Jameson Ackermann 1:26.70
800 Meters
5 Joseph Kostecka 3:04.38
6 Jake Kroells 3:16.59
1600 Meters
8 Jake Kroells 7:02.39
9 Jamison Hoen 7:55.20
3200 Meters
3 Raymond Willems 13:39.55
4 Teagan Just 14:46.61
5 Nathaniel Venske 14:54.02
110m Hurdles - 39”
3 Ben Molnau 21.70
4 Cash Schueren 22.06
300m Hurdles - 36”
4 Cash Schueren 53.07
4x100 Relay
3 Central 47.46
4x800 Relay
3 Nathaniel Venske, Teagan Just, Raymond Willems, Collin Willems 11:00.64
Shot Put - 12lb
2 Josiah Schnabel 40-04.00
7 Lucas Urness 35-06.00
10 Treyton Gratz 34-01.00
14 Tyler Neubarth 32-09.00
20 Alec Minkel 29-04.00
20 Brody Behrens 29-04.00
23 Bryce Urness 22-11.00
Discus - 1.6kg
12 Tyler Neubarth 80-09.50
14 Brody Behrens 76-10
21 Bryce Urness 54-04
High Jump
3 Nathan Panning 5-06.00
8 Samuel Pauly 5-00.00
Pole Vault
6 Tyler Neubarth 8-06.00
11 Dylan Kromarek 6-00.00
Long Jump
1 Danny Padilla 18-05.00
3 Samuel Pauly 17-01.00
5 Nathan Panning 16-04.00
9 Teagan Just 15-09.00
12 Ben Molnau 14-08.50
17 Logan Zernechel 13-01.00
18 Aiden Gillett 11-09.50
19 Raymond Willems 11-02.00
20 Bryce Urness 11-00.50
21 Jamison Hoen 9-04.00
22 Joseph Kostecka 9-03.00
23 Jameson Ackermann 8-11.50
Triple Jump
4 Nathan Panning 37-05.00
7 Nicholas Ojeda 29-07.50
Womens Results
100 Meters
4 Kate Strickfaden 14.48
9 Ava Dose 14.80
10 Taylor Parpart 14.95
13 Payton Zumhofe 15.20
27 Josie Beneke 17.38
200 Meters
4 Kate Strickfaden 30.04
6 Maddy Neumann 30.90
7 Bethany Daugs 30.91
12 Ava Dose 31.59
16 Taylor Parpart 32.44
19 Teagan Wenzel 32.88
20 Payton Zumhofe 33.35
28 Josie Beneke 36.51
400 Meters
3 Bethany Daugs 1:07.21
4 Maddy Neumann 1:09.29
9 EllaMae Neaton 1:12.14
11 Lacy Buckentin 1:18.22
13 Sarah Kostecka 1:24.67
800 Meters
4 Amanda Brinkman 2:51.97
5 Alison Schrupp 3:02.89
7 Teagan Wenzel 3:08.62
9 Lacy Buckentin 3:18.35
10 Lexy Allison 3:19.84
11 Sarah Kostecka 3:21.67
1600 Meters
6 Lexy Allison 7:12.31
4x200 Relay
2 Maddy Neumann, Kate Strickfaden, Bethany Daugs, Payton Zumhofe 2:01.77
4x800 Relay
2 Amanda Brinkman, EllaMae Neaton, Lacy Buckentin, Alison Schrupp 12:26.68
Shot Put - 4kg
3 Josie Beneke 26-09.00
8 Katheryne Noll 24-02.50
12 Avery Lueck 16-11.50
High Jump
1 Maddy Neumann 4-08.00
7 Amanda Brinkman 4-02.00
10 Katheryne Noll 4-00.00
Pole Vault
2 Payton Zumhofe 6-00.00
5 Avery Lueck 5-06.00
Long Jump
3 Taylor Parpart 14-11.50
6 Teagan Wenzel 14-03.50
9 Ava Dose 14-00.00
14 Alison Schrupp 12-08.00
Triple Jump
10 Avery Lueck 23-08.00
Mens Results
100 Meters
1 Noah Strickfaden 12.00
2 Danny Padilla 12.27
9 Aiden Gillett 13.84
200 Meters
1 Noah Strickfaden 23.95
4 Danny Padilla 25.42
5 Kieran Allison 25.64
6 Jack Strickfaden 25.96
7 Ben Molnau 26.36
13 Aiden Gillett 28.04
15 Cash Schueren 28.33
20 Nicholas Ojeda 30.28
21 Logan Zernechel 30.73
25 Alec Minkel 32.82
28 Jameson Ackermann 37.56
29 Jamison Hoen 42.35
400 Meters
3 Kieran Allison 57.57
4 Jack Strickfaden 59.08
8 Ben Molnau 1:02.29
9 Aiden Gillett 1:02.50
12 Collin Willems 1:03.27
15 Nicholas Ojeda 1:04.92
18 Raymond Willems 1:10.14
19 Dylan Kromarek 1:10.19
22 Alec Minkel 1:16.43
23 Jameson Ackermann 1:26.96
800 Meters
6 Nathaniel Venske 3:08.61
7 Joseph Kostecka 3:10.36
8 Jake Kroells 3:24.24
1600 Meters
7 Jake Kroells 7:03.94
9 Jamison Hoen 8:12.00
3200 Meters
3 Teagan Just 13:59.31
110m Hurdles - 39”
5 Cash Schueren 22.45
6 Logan Zernechel 23.66
300m Hurdles - 36”
5 Cash Schueren 52.47
4x100 Relay
1 Mitchell Druley, Noah Strickfaden, Danny Padilla, Josiah Schnabel, 46.53
4x800 Relay
1 Nathaniel Venske, Cash Schueren, Raymond Willems, Collin Willems 11:08.61
Shot Put - 12lb
2 Josiah Schnabel 39-09.00
3 Lucas Urness 35-00.00
6 Tyler Neubarth 32-02.00
13 Brody Behrens 28-09.00
15 Alec Minkel 27-07.00
18 Preston Sprengeler 24-10.00
21 Bryce Urness 22-10.00
23 Collin Willems 19-11.00
Discus - 1.6kg
9 Brody Behrens 82-03
12 Lucas Urness 79-03
14 Tyler Neubarth 74-05.50
19 Bryce Urness 50-04
High Jump
3 Samuel Pauly 5-00.00
Pole Vault
3 Tyler Neubarth 8-06.00
9 Dylan Kromarek 6-06.00
Long Jump
4 Samuel Pauly 16-10.50
6 Danny Padilla 16-07.50
8 Teagan Just 15-11.75
14 Ben Molnau 13-11.50
19 Logan Zernechel 12-09.00
21 Austin Opdahl 11-08.50
23 Raymond Willems 11-00.50
24 Bryce Urness 10-09.50
25 Jameson Ackermann 9-11.00
26 Jamison Hoen 9-06.00
27 Joseph Kostecka 9-04.00
28 Jake Kroells 9-01.75
Womens Results
100 Meters
8 Ava Dose 14.57
11 Taylor Parpart 14.90
20 Josie Beneke 17.04
200 Meters
4 Maddy Neumann 29.75
5 Bethany Daugs 29.90
9 Teagan Wenzel 31.29
22 Sarah Kostecka 35.26
25 Josie Beneke 35.84
400 Meters
1 Bethany Daugs 1:07.09
4 Maddy Neumann 1:09.28
6 EllaMae Neaton 1:11.56
15 Sarah Kostecka 1:23.42
800 Meters
4 Teagan Wenzel 3:12.92
5 Lacy Buckentin 3:14.49
10 Lexy Allison 3:23.12
11 Sarah Kostecka 3:31.54
1600 Meters
3 EllaMae Neaton 6:55.28
6 Lacy Buckentin 7:12.16
7 Lexy Allison 7:13.93
4x200 Relay
1 Maddy Neumann, Kate Strickfaden, Bethany Daugs, Ava Dose 1:59.60
Shot Put - 4kg
2 Josie Beneke 26-03.00
High Jump
1 Maddy Neumann 4-10.00
12 Katheryne Noll 3-08.00
Pole Vault
2 Katheryne Noll 5-00.00
Long Jump
1 Taylor Parpart 15-03.50
2 Ava Dose 14-06.00
4 Teagan Wenzel 14-04.00
