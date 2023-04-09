Head coach: Jake Schrupp
Assistant coaches: Gary Kosek, Tim Willems, Ashley Willems, Lyndie Schmitz, Will Schwalbach (volunteer)
Captains: Jake Druley (senior), Mitchell Druley (senior), EllaMae Neaton (senior), Maddy Neumann (junior)
Team strengths: “Our team has a great mix of athletes this year,” said Schrupp. “We have a great group of seniors this year that are providing great leadership this year.”
Team goals: “Our team goal this year is to strive to get better every meet,” said Schrupp. “I feel that with the mix of athletes we have we can be competitive this year as a team. We also have many individuals that I think will be able to go far this year. The main goal is also to stay healthy as a team.”
MRC MEET:
The Central track and field team traveled to Mankato March 31 for the Minnesota River Conference Indoor Invite. The 4x200 meter relay team of Danny Padilla, Josiah Schnabel, Mitchell Druley, Noah Strickfaden took second place with a time of 1 minute, 41.15 seconds, while Josiah Schnabel took second in the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 4 inches.
Mens Results
55 Meter Dash
5 Josiah Schnabel 7.11
6 Noah Strickfaden 7.17
7 Mitchell Druley 7.18
200 Meters
3 Mitchell Druley 24.89
4 Noah Strickfaden 25.06
17 Ben Molnau 28.51
400 Meters
6 Kieran Allison 57.85
9 Jack Strickfaden 58.46
800 Meters
8 Danny Padilla 2:26.88
13 Logan Zernechel 2:43.06
15 Alec Minkel 3:02.38
1000 Meters
8 Jack Strickfaden 3:17.03
13 Joseph Kostecka 4:02.48
1600 Meters
17 Jake Kroells 6:56.40
18 Jamison Hoen 7:31.18
4x200 Relay
2 Danny Padilla, Josiah Schnabel, Mitchell Druley, Noah Strickfaden 1:41.15
4x400 Relay
6 Jake Kroells, Jamison Hoen, Jameson Ackermann, Joseph Kostecka 5:53.30
4x800 Relay
4 Jack Strickfaden, Teagan Just, Kieran Allison, Nathaniel Venske 10:12.48
SMR 200-200-400-800m - [2-2-4-8]
8 Cash Schueren, Teagan Just, Ben Molnau, Nathaniel Venske 5:01.82
Shot Put - 12lb
2 Josiah Schnabel 41’ 4
26 Tyler Neubarth 30’ 2
28 Alec Minkel 29’ 0
Pole Vault
7 Tyler Neubarth 8’ 0
10 Dylan Kromarek 6’ 0
Long Jump
6 Danny Padilla 17’ 8.25
12 Teagan Just 16’ 10
22 Logan Zernechel 13’ 0.5
Womens Results
55 Meter Dash
7 Kate Strickfaden 8.33
9 Payton Zumhofe 8.37
11 Ava Dose 8.43
200 Meters
9 Kate Strickfaden 30.78
14 Madalyn Neumann 31.16
18 Payton Zumhofe 32.74
400 Meters
11 Maddy Neumann 1:12.29
17 Sarah Kostecka 1:21.14
800 Meters
4 Bethany Daugs 2:49.02
11 Alison Schrupp 3:00.38
1000 Meters
7 Lexy Allison 4:12.51
4x200 Relay
5 Taylor Parpart, Kate Strickfaden, Bethany Daugs, Payton Zumhofe 2:05.94
4x800 Relay
5 Amanda Brinkman, Alison Schrupp, Sarah Kostecka, Bethany Daugs 11:46.43
SMR 200-200-400-800m - [2-2-4-8]
5 Madalyn Neumann, Taylor Parpart, Ava Dose, Lexy Allison 5:25.03
Shot Put - 4kg
10 Katheryne Noll 26’ 2
High Jump
5 Maddy Neumann 4’ 3
10 Katheryne Noll 4’ 0
10 Amanda Brinkman 4’ 0
Long Jump
6 Taylor Parpart 13’ 5
11 Alison Schrupp 12’ 5
18 Katheryne Noll 10’ 11
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.