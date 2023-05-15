The Central track and field team traveled to Maple Lake May 1 for the Maple Lake Invite, a meet at which the Raiders placed second in the boys competition and third in the girls.
The Raiders excelled in the relays as the boys won three and the girls won one. The 4x100 relay team of Josiah Schnabel, Danny Padilla, Mitchell Druley and Noah Strickfaden posted a time of 47.09. The 4x200 relay team of Danny Padilla, Kieran Allison, Mitchell Druley and Noah Strickfaden posted a time of 1:38.85. The 4x400 relay team of Raymond Willems, Collin Willems, Kieran Allison and Cash Schueren posted a time of 4:12.57. The 4x200 relay team of Kate Strickfaden, Bethany Daugs, Maddy Neumann and Ava Dose posted a time of 1:59.97.
Nathan Panning won both the high and triple jump by clearing 5 feet, 5 inches and 38 feet, 10.75 inches. Samuel Pauly placed second in the high jump by clearing 5-3.
Noah Strickfaden and MItchell Druley went 1-2 in the 200 with times of 22.97 and 23.11. Kieran Allison won the 400 (57.19), Josiah Schnabel won the shot put (42-9) and Brody Behrens took second in the discus (97-3).
Bethany Daugs won the 400 (1:07.85), Kate Strickfaden took second in the 100 (13.40) and Josie Beneke took second in the shot put (29-3).
Mens Results
100 Meters
7 Benjamin Molnau 12.43
9 Austin Opdahl 12.71
200 Meters
1 Noah Strickfaden 22.97
2 Mitchell Druley 23.11
7 Benjamin Molnau 26.53
9 Aiden Gillett 27.07
14 Cash Schueren 28.78
17 Logan Zernechel 29.87
18 Austin Opdahl 30.31
26 Jameson Ackermann 37.25
27 Jamison Hoen 39.12
400 Meters
1 Kieran Allison 57.19
4 Aiden Gillett 1:03.71
9 Jameson Ackermann 1:20.06
800 Meters
4 Jake Druley 2:33.21
7 Nathaniel Venske 2:53.02
9 Joseph Kostecka 3:02.03
10 Jake Kroells 3:12.25
1600 Meters
10 Dylan Kromarek 6:12.52
3200 Meters
5 Teagan Just 13:53.00
110m Hurdles
4 Cash Schueren 20.72
300m Hurdles
4 Cash Schueren 53.37
4x100 Relay
1 Josiah Schnabel, Danny Padilla, Mitchell Druley, Noah Strickfaden 47.09
4x200 Relay
1 Danny Padilla, Kieran Allison, Mitchell Druley, Noah Strickfaden 1:38.85
4x400 Relay
1 Raymond Willems, Collin Willems, Kieran Allison, Cash Schueren 4:12.57
4x800 Relay
3 Raymond Willems, Teagan Just, Collin Willems, Nate Venske 10:56.03
Shot Put
1 Josiah Schnabel 42-09.00
4 Lucas Urness 38-00.00
6 Treyton Gratz 32-10.00
7 Tyler Neubarth 31-10.00
8 Brody Behrens 31-06.00
9 Alec Minkel 29-05.00
17 Preston Sprengeler 24-08.00
20 Bryce Urness 23-01.00
22 Nathaniel Venske 18-09.00
Discus
2 Brody Behrens 97-03
4 Lucas Urness 88-05.50
5 Tyler Neubarth 88-04.50
6 Treyton Gratz 81-00
11 Preston Sprengeler 72-05
15 Alec Minkel 64-08
17 Collin Willems 57-03.50
18 Nicholas Ojeda 57-03
23 Bryce Urness 50-08.50
High Jump
1 Nathan Panning 5-05.00
2 Samuel Pauly 5-03.00
4 Preston Sprengeler 4-07.00
Long Jump
4 Nathan Panning 17-02.50
5.Samuel Pauly 17-01.00
6 Teagan Just 16-09.00
9 Danny Padilla 15-09.00
14.Raymond Willems 13-01.25
16 Austin Opdahl 12-03.00
21 Jameson Ackermann 11-00.75
23 Jamison Hoen 9-00.75
Triple Jump
1 Nathan Panning 38-10.75
7 Nicholas Ojeda 29-11.50
Womens Results
100 Meters
2 Kate Strickfaden 13.40
10 Ava Dose 13.95
11 Payton Zumhofe 13.96
33 Lacey Buckentin 15.13
41 Josie Beneke 15.77
200 Meters
5 Maddy Neumann 28.53
6 Kate Strickfaden 28.55
9 Payton Zumhofe 29.00
15 Teagan Wenzel 30.19
34 Sarah Kostecka 33.34
40 Josie Beneke 34.25
400 Meters
1 Bethany Daugs 1:07.85
5 EllaMae Neaton 1:12.63
11 Avery Lueck 1:18.16
14 Sarah Kostecka 1:21.70
800 Meters
3 Bethany Daugs 2:45.84
7 Alison Schrupp 2:57.63
8 Lacey Buckentin 3:06.39
9 Teagan Wenzel 3:07.27
1600 Meters
3 EllaMae Neaton 6:32.00
5 Lexy Allison 6:54.00
300m Hurdles
5 Maddy Neumann 57.62
4x200 Relay
1 Kate Strickfaden, Bethany Daugs, Maddy Neumann, Ava Dose 1:59.97
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.