The Central track and field team traveled to Maple Lake May 1 for the Maple Lake Invite, a meet at which the Raiders placed second in the boys competition and third in the girls.

The Raiders excelled in the relays as the boys won three and the girls won one. The 4x100 relay team of Josiah Schnabel, Danny Padilla, Mitchell Druley and Noah Strickfaden posted a time of 47.09. The 4x200 relay team of Danny Padilla, Kieran Allison, Mitchell Druley and Noah Strickfaden posted a time of 1:38.85. The 4x400 relay team of Raymond Willems, Collin Willems, Kieran Allison and Cash Schueren posted a time of 4:12.57. The 4x200 relay team of Kate Strickfaden, Bethany Daugs, Maddy Neumann and Ava Dose posted a time of 1:59.97.

