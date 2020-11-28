With a three game win streak, the Central volleyball team has moved to .500 on the season, getting healthy and peaking at the right time.
“All of the players have been working hard and the team chemistry is coming together,” said coach Sarah Hammers.
The Raiders’ streak started with a win over Tri-City United, avenging an early-season loss. Central then earned season sweeps over Sibley East and Le Sueur-Henderson to move to a 5-5 record after the three consecutive conference wins.
The Raiders only game last week was against Le Sueur-Henderson Nov. 12, ending in a 3-0 win for Central (25-14, 26-24, 25-19).
“We had a very solid game versus Le Sueur-Henderson,” said Hammers. “We need to work on coming out strong at the beginning, really start focusing on the first ball contact.”
Grace Strickfaden had 31 of the team’s 32 assists (Taylor Kohls had the other), with six attackers earning a kill. Lilly Brinkman and Lydia Schrempp led the way with nine each and Audrey Kamps was close behind with eight. Norah Erickson tallied six, Mikayla Tellers added three and Strickfaden finished with one.
Allie Fritz led the team in the back row with 19 digs and Strickfaden had 13. Also tallying digs – Schrempp (6), Erickson (5), Paige Lueck (3), Tellers (2), Alyssa Schug (2) and Brinkman (1).
The Raiders also finished with 11 service aces, as Erickson and Schug each had three, while Schrempp and Fritz both had two. Strickfaden also had an ace in the win.
Erickson and Kamps both had a solo block and a block assist, while Strickfaden and Brinkman both had a block assist.
This is scheduled to be the last week of the regular season, with the games and matchups in flux as to who the Raiders will compete against.
“The players are very grateful to have a season,” said Hammers. “It is not easy all of the changes but we just take it day by day.”
Central 0 MLHS 3
The Raiders got closer and closer to taking a set from the No. 3 ranked Crusaders Nov. 19, coming within four points in the third set during the Thursday matchup (13-25, 14-25, 21-25).
Grace Strickfaden dished out 21 of the team’s 23 assists (Allie Fritz and Mikayla Tellers each had one). Norah Erickson led the team with seven kills, while Lydia Schrempp had six and Lilly Brinkman had four. Tellers and Audrey Kamps each had three.
Fritz and Strickfaden led the back row with a combined 23 digs and were followed by Cadee Vinkenmeier (4), Schrempp (4), Paige Lueck (3), Erickson (2), Taylor Kohls (1), Kamps (1) and Brinkman (1).
Kamps had a solo block and a block assist and Strickfaden had a block assist.
Schrempp and Lauren Smith each had two aces in the loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.