The Central girls basketball team bounced back from a loss to Holy Family Catholic in the season opener to defeat Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Friday, downing the Lakers 71-36. The Raiders were tenacious on defense to the tune of 26 steals to earn the lopsided victory.
“We played very good defense which created lots of turnovers,” said coach Gary Lembcke. “We also did a good job rebounding against a taller team.”
Kassi Herrmann led the team with six steals and was followed by Lauren Schmidt (4), Emma Conser (4), Laya Halquist (3), Maddie Neumann (2), Morgan Johnson (2), Abby Venske (1), Ayla Fox (1), Brittney Smith (1), Josie Beneke (1) and Madison Lueck (1).
Conser led the team in points with 23, while Herrmann and Schmidt joined her in double figures with 15 and 13. Also scoring for the Raiders was Johnson (8), Lueck (4), Beneke (2), Kalli Wischnack (2), Hallquist (2), Fox (1) and Neumann (1).
Schmidt hauled in 10 rebounds to earn a double-double and was followed by Johnson (7), Fox (5), Conser (3), Neumann (2), Wischnack (2), Lueck (2), Herrmann (2), Smith (1) and Beneke (1).
Herrmann and Schmidt led the team with five assists each, while Conser, Smith and Hallquist each had two. Fox, Wischnack and Johnson each had one.
Schmidt had two blocks in the win.
Central 43 Holy Family 79
The Fire were hot from beyond the arc in the season opener, keeping the Raiders from being able to cut into their lead.
“Holy family is an excellent team,” said Lembcke. “They shot the ball very well against us, especially three pointers. They also are very aggressive on defense which created turnovers for them which led to fast breaks.”
Herrmann led the team in scoring with 15 points and was followed by Schmidt (7), Hallquist (7), Conser (6), Wischnack (3), Fox (2), Smith (2) and Johnson (1).
Herrmann led the team in rebdounds with six and was followed by Schmidt (5), Hallquist (5), Fox (4), Conser (2), Wischnack (2), Smith (2), Johnson (2) and Lueck (1).
Conser and Herrmann had three assists each, while Wischnack had two, Fox and Schmidt each had one.
Conser had three blocks, Herrmann had two and Johnson had one.
Fox and Wischnack each had one block.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.