The Central football team took on Tri-City United Oct. 8 and lost 32-6 in what was a close game. The Titans led just 6-0 before a last second touchdown in the second quarter put them up two scores at the break. After a third quarter score by TCU, the Raiders responded a minute later when Noah Strickfaden hit Ben Hoernemann for a 20 yard touchdown to keep the game in reach, but the Titans pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Strickfaden finished the day with 93 yards passing and a touchdown on six completions – three to Austin Dent for 28 yards, two to Hoernemann for 28 yards and one to Jacob Kalkes for 37 yards.
Kalkes led the defense with 15 tackles (seven solo and 16 assists) and was followed by Daniel Padilla (7.5), Tanner Neubarth (6.5), Samual Pauly (6.0), Bennet Molva (5.0), Dent (4.5), Josiah Schabel (4.0), Hoernemann (3.0), Grant Erickson (3.0), Aiden Wachholz (2.0), Nathan Panning (1.5), Lucas Urness (1.0) and Hunter DeLoach (1.0). Kalkes and Tanner Neubarth each had a tackle for loss in the game.
With the loss, the Raiders move to 3-3 on the season. Central hosts Blue Earth Area Oct. 15 before heading to LeSueur-Henderson Oct. 20 for the season finale.
