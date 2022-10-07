The rhythm and momentum Friday night changed numerous times in the battle between the Central football team and Maple River, with both teams looking to be better than their opponent at different times. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the last momentum swing was the decisive one, as Maple River ripped off 22 fourth quarter points to rally back with a 35-24 victory.
The game started out as a defensive grind, with neither side moving the ball much on offense. A 36 yard field goal by Mitchell Druley looked as if it may have been the only points in the contest, before the Raider offense caught fire midway through the second quarter.
Noah Strickfaden started connecting with Austin Dent and Hunter Neubarth for big plays in the passing game, resulting in three second quarter touchdowns in a 5 minute span, with Neubarth hauling in an 18 yard touchdown and a 26 yard score, while Dent caught a 7 yard TD. Paired with the Central defense keeping the Eagles in check (the lone offensive bright spot for Maple River was the long touchdown, with the Eagles not moving the ball much besides that play), the Raiders took a 24-7 lead into halftime, looking like the superior team.
The Raider offense continued to move the ball well at the start of the second half, but the first few drives resulted in no points despite going into Maple River’s side of the field. While the Raiders looked to be the much better thus far, the game completely flipped late in the third quarter.
Central’s defense had given up very few first downs and limited yards outside of the long touchdown play, but Maple River made a breakthrough late in the game, peeling off 28 unanswered points. Central did have a chance to get the lead back late, moving into enemy territory down just four thanks in part to hard running after the catch by Aiden Wachholz, but Maple River stalled the drive and scored a late touchdown to seal the game.
Down two running backs, the Raiders leaned on their pass game with Noah Strickfaden airing it out for 357 yards on 23 completions with three touchdowns. Dent and Neubarth both cleared 100 yards receiving with 138 yards on seven catches (19.7 yards per catch) and 107 yards on five catches (21.4) respectively, with Wachholz no far behind with seven catches for 83 yards (11.9). Brayden Kohls also had three catches for 28 yards (9.3).
Sam Pauly led the defense with 7.5 tackles and was followed by Lucas Urness (5), Zach Wickenhauser (5), Bennet Molva (4.5), Grant Erickson (4.5), Nathan Panning (3.5), Carter Storms (3.5), Noah Strickfaden (3), Mitchell Druley (2), Brayden Kohls (2), Michael Mackenthun (1.5), Trevin Hermann (1.5), Austin Dent (1), Devin Fasching (.5), Danny Padilla (.5), Hunter Neubarth (.5), Hunter Sudheimer (.5) and Parker Sprengler (.5). Carter Storms had a sack in the loss.
The Raiders move to 4-1 on the season and travel to Tri-City United Oct. 7.
