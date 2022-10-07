The rhythm and momentum Friday night changed numerous times in the battle between the Central football team and Maple River, with both teams looking to be better than their opponent at different times. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the last momentum swing was the decisive one, as Maple River ripped off 22 fourth quarter points to rally back with a 35-24 victory.

The game started out as a defensive grind, with neither side moving the ball much on offense. A 36 yard field goal by Mitchell Druley looked as if it may have been the only points in the contest, before the Raider offense caught fire midway through the second quarter.

Load comments