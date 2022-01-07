The Central boys basketball team played inspired ball in the second half of both games at their Dec. 29-30 tournament, increasing their scoring over the final 18 minutes to keep with both BOLD and Watertown-Mayer. The reason as to why they improved down the stretch is simple – they got more opportunities to score thanks to hustle on the offensive boards and protecting the ball.
“It starts with taking care of the ball,” said coach Kyle Strickfaden. “We’ve done a good job limiting turnovers, which gives us more opportunities to execute on offense. Another reason we are doing a better job getting offensive rebounds. Considering our size, it’s not a strength of ours, but it’s good to see guys are not giving up on possessions.”
In the two games, the Raiders tallied a total of 28 offensive rebounds in the two games, including 17 against Watertown-Mayer. This helped the Raiders score 37 points in the second half against BOLD and nearly double their first half output against Watertown-Mayer (34 second half points after scoring 18 in the first).
Against the Royals, the Raiders were locked in a defensive struggle early, only managing 18 first half points, trailing by eight at the break. But their efforts on the glass kept them within striking distance of Watertown-Mayer in the second half.
A barrage of three pointers from Watertown-Mayer's John Mueller looked to have the Royals pull away from Central, as the inside-out post player knocked down four of five shots from deep for a game-high 26 points. Yet the Raiders fought hard down low to keep the momemtum from swinging in favor of Watertown-Mayer. The Raiders scored 11 second chance points off of 17 offensive rebounds, scoring 34 points in the paint. Gavin Sudheimer and Braeden O'Neil had five offensive rebounds each, while O'Neil scored 19 and Noah Strickfaden scored 14 to lead Central.
Unfotunately for the Raiders, the Royals were able to knock down their free throws late, winning a 58-52 matchup with six more makes from the free throw line.
Mitchell Druley knocked down a couple of key three pointers and Aaron Druley added another to help the Raiders keep pace with Watertown-Mayer. Noah Strickfaden hauled in nine rebounds to lead the team, while O'Neil and Brandon Wickenhauser each had eight.
Against BOLD, the Raiders scored 37 second half points as the defense looked to key in on O'Neil and Noah Strickfaden, the two leading scorers this year for Central, as five other players knocked down atleast one three pointer.
“They are both solid players who put a lot of pressure on the defense with their ability to drive and shoot from the outside,” said Kyle Strickfaden.
With all eyes on the duo that scored 35 points (20 from Noah Strickfaden, 15 from O'Neil), Mitchell Druley stepped up big with a trio of three pointers, while Charles Grady, Austin Dent, Garon Alar and Wickenhauser each knocked down one shot from deep. With four three pointers from O'Neil and Strickfaden, the Raiders had 11 total makes from deep to keep BOLD from pulling away. The Raiders even shot 57 percent from inside the arc, but ultimately found themselves on the wrong end of a 71-68 score.
O'Neil finished the game with 12 rebounds to earn a double-double, while Noah Strickfaden and Mitchell Druley each had five.
