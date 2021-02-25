The Central girls basketball team battled against a Belle Plaine that had only lost twice this season, but every time the Raiders seemed to inch a bit closer to the Tigers, Belle Plaine would respond with a play that stopped any comeback attempt in the 68-46 win for the Tigers.
“Belle Plaine shot very well this game,” said coach Gary Lembcke. “I was pleased with our effort on defense, but Belle Plaine seemed to have an answer for whatever we tried.”
The Tigers came out strong shooting from beyond the arc, slowling padding their lead with each triple. The Raiders were able to score on effort plays, but exchanged one or two points with the three points netted by the Tigers. With several strong post players, the Raiders got a handful of second chance points or free throw attempts as Audrey Kamps battled for nine rebounds and Norah Erickson grabbed six. Grace Strickfaden added to the effort plays with four steals that turned into points in transition, while Allie Fritz got to the rim with a team-high 11 points.
Behind Fritz’ 11 points was Strickfaden (6), Kamps (5), Erickson (5), Kalli Wischnack (4), Hayden Glander (4), Lauren Schmidt (3), Emma Conser (2)and Kassi Herrmann (2).
After the 15 rebounds by Kamps and Erickson were four from Strickfaden, three from Conser, two from Wischnack and one each from Schmidt, Glander and Fritz.
Strickfaden led the team in assists with four, while Hannah Wroge, Wischnack, Conser and Taylor Kohls each had one.
Strickfaden had four steals, Wroge had two and Wischnack, Schmidt, Conser and Kamps each had one. Kamps had the lone block.
Central 54
Southwest Christian 59
A strong start from the Stars doomed the Raiders, as any run was ended before Southwest Christian relinquished the lead.
“We let Southwest Christian jump out to an early 10 point lead at the start of the game,” said Lembcke. “We kept battling but never could never take the lead.”
Strickfaden and Herrmann led the Raiders in points with 13 and 10, while Conser and Erickson added eight each. Also scoring for Central was Kamps (6), Wischnack (5), Glander (2), Schmidt (2) and Lilly Brinkman (2).
Kamps and Schmidt led the team in rebounds with seven each, while Herrmann and Erickson each had five. Glander tallied four, Conser grabbed two, Wischnack had one and Brinkman finished with one.
Glander led the team in assists with three, while Fritz, Strickfaden and Herrmann each had two. Conser and Wischnack both had one.
Conser and Fritz led the team with two steals each, while Kamps, Strickfaden, Herrmann, Glander, Schmidt and Erickson each had one. Herrmann had two blocks and Schmidt had one.
Despite the losses, the Raider remain above .500 (5-4 on the season) and third in the Minnesota River Conference standings.
