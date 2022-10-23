The Central football team went blow for blow with the No. 10 ranked Buccaneers for much of Friday’s contest, taking the lead three times, but Blue Earth Area pulled away late to earn the 52-21 victory.
Noah Strickfaden threw three touchdown passes, hitting Hunter Neubarth twice in the first half for 24 and 10 yards in the first half to give the Raiders a 14-12 halftime lead, then found Hunter Neubarth again for a 10 yard score that put Central up 21-20 midway through the third quarter. Strickfaden completed 16 passes for 197 yards and three scores.
Hunter Neubarth caught all three touchdown passes with six catches for 69 yards. Austin Dent had five catches for 94 yards, Tanner Neubarth caught three for 18 and Aiden Wachholz caught two for 12.
Tanner Neubarth ran the ball nine times for 40 yards, Strickfaden ran four times for 19 yards and Micah Fenney had one carry for 7 yards.
Zach Wickenhauser had 11 tackles to lead the team and was followed by Bennet Molva (10.5), Sam Pauly (7), Grant Erickson (4.5), Michael Mackenthun (4.5), Micah Fenney (4), Nathan Panning (3.5), Danny Padilla (3.5), Carter Storms (2.5), Lucas Conser (1.5), Ben Moulnau (1.5), Lucas Urness (1), Preston Sprengler (1), Brayden Daugs (1), Hunter Sudheimer (0.5), Jack Strickfaden (0.5), Taylor Hackbarth (0.5) and Taytum Lund (0.5).
The Raiders move to 5-2 on the year and host Le Sueur-Henderson Oct. 19 before moving on to the section tournament the following week.
