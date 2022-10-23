The Central football team went blow for blow with the No. 10 ranked Buccaneers for much of Friday’s contest, taking the lead three times, but Blue Earth Area pulled away late to earn the 52-21 victory.

Noah Strickfaden threw three touchdown passes, hitting Hunter Neubarth twice in the first half for 24 and 10 yards in the first half to give the Raiders a 14-12 halftime lead, then found Hunter Neubarth again for a 10 yard score that put Central up 21-20 midway through the third quarter. Strickfaden completed 16 passes for 197 yards and three scores.

