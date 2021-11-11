The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team came out strong in the first round of the Class A State Tournament Thursday night, starting the quarterfinal game against South Ridge on a 12-0 run. The Crusaders never trailed on the way to a 3-0 win (25-4, 25-10, 25-16). No. 1 seeded Mayer Lutheran moves on to face No. 4 Bethlehem Academy Friday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.

