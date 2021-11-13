The Mayer Lutheran football team upset the No. 1 ranked Rebels of Murray County Central, rattling off 27 unanswered points after trailing 8-7 through one quarter of play. Five different Crusaders found the endzone in the 34-8 win, as Cole Neitzel and Dylan Nelson punched it in on the ground, while Ty Hoese hit Teigan Martin, Sam Dennis and Abram Jopp for touchdown passes. The Crusaders travel to U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 20 for a 11:30 a.m. meeting with New York Mills.

