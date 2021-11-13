The Mayer Lutheran football team upset the No. 1 ranked Rebels of Murray County Central, rattling off 27 unanswered points after trailing 8-7 through one quarter of play. Five different Crusaders found the endzone in the 34-8 win, as Cole Neitzel and Dylan Nelson punched it in on the ground, while Ty Hoese hit Teigan Martin, Sam Dennis and Abram Jopp for touchdown passes. The Crusaders travel to U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 20 for a 11:30 a.m. meeting with New York Mills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.