The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team earned a spot in the Class A State Championship game with a 3-0 sweep of Bethlehem Academy Nov. 12, defeating the Cardinals 25-16, 25-7, 25-19. The Nov. 13 title game is a bout between the No. 1 ranked Crusaders and No. 2 ranked Vikings of Minneota, set for 1 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.
