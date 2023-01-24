The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team bounced back from a 3 week break to win a pair of games, downing Blake 67-35 before a 74-23 win over Le Sueur-Henderson.
The Crusaders shot 45 percent from the field against the Bears, cruising out to a 20 point halftime lead. Mayer Lutheran controlled the boards with a 50-28 advantage in rebounding, while tallying 19 assists on 26 makes from the field.
Madeline Guetzkow led the Crusaders in scoring and rebounding with a 21 and nine night, while Izzy Keaveny scored 16. Danica Martin finished with nine points, Stella Maass had six, Hailey Winkelman and Mari Buhr both had four, Clara Keaveny had three, Emery Henning and Alexa Carlson each had two.
Maass finished with eight rebounds and was followed by Danica Martin (7), Amber Hoese (6), Izzy Keaveny (5), Winkelman (3), Marley Martin (3), Mari Buhr (2), Clara Keaveny (2), Henning (2) and Avery Arvig (1).
Ten Crusaders had assists in the win – Izzy Keaveny (4), Maass (4), Guetzkow (2), Clara Keaveny (2), Marley Martin (2), Danica Martin (1), Mari Buhr (1), Hoese (1) and Arvig (1).
The Crusaders win streak to start the season moved to 10 as Mayer Lutheran continued it’s undefeated run in the Minnesota River Conference with a 74-23 win over Le Sueur-Henderson, as the Crusaders tallied 21 assists and 29 steals in the win.
Maass and Guetzkow each had six steals, while Clara Keaveny, Danica Martin and Marley Martin each had four. Also recording a steal was Izzy Keaveny, Hoese, Winkelman, Carlson and Arvig.
Guetkzow had five assists and Danica Martin had four, while Izzy Keaveny, Clara Keaveny and Marley Martin each had three. Maass had two and Carlson had one.
Clara Keaveny led the team in scoring with 18, Guetzkow had 15 and Izzy Keaveny added 12. Danica Martin had six, Marley Martin and Maass had five each, Henning had four, Hoese and Winkelman had three each, Carlson had two and Arvig had one.
Guetkow led the team in rebounding with eight and was followed by Marley Martin (5), Izzy Keaveny (4), Henning (3), Hoese (3), Winkelman (3), Clara Keaveny (2), Danica Martin (2), Maass (2), Carlson (1) and Arvig (1).
Mayer Lutheran’s undefeated run ended with a loss to Southwest Christian Saturday, with the Crusaders losing their first game of the season 73-49. Mayer Lutheran shot well from the field with a percentage of 44, but the Stars won the turnover battle and made eight three-pointers.
Guetzkow had 25 points, six rebounds and two assists; Clara Keaveny had 9-2-2; Danica Martin had 8-7-2; Maass had 4-4-2; Izzy Keaveny had 2-2-2; Marley Martin had 1-2-1; Carlson and Hoese each had one rebound.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.