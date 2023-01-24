The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team bounced back from a 3 week break to win a pair of games, downing Blake 67-35 before a 74-23 win over Le Sueur-Henderson.

The Crusaders shot 45 percent from the field against the Bears, cruising out to a 20 point halftime lead. Mayer Lutheran controlled the boards with a 50-28 advantage in rebounding, while tallying 19 assists on 26 makes from the field.

