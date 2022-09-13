The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team defeated Watertown-Mayer 3-0, winning 25-17, 25-15 and 25-21 Sept. 1.
“The Crusaders were looking forward to this match all week and working hard,” said Joelle Grimsley. “We were finally able to get in three straight days of practice. The gym was loud and filled with excitement. It was a great setting.”
The first set, Crusaders started out strong and on fire with few errors. Mayer Lutheran had 15 kills
and 18 digs and pushed through a slight bump half way through the set. Marley Martin led with five kills.
The second set was very similar to the first. Crusaders again, did not make many errors and were able to push through the finish. Stella led the team with 10 digs and offensively Izzy and
Madeline were able to distribute the ball around.
The third set was a bit shaky, but a great finish for the Crusaders. The Royals became very aggressive and the Crusaders had eight hitting errors. The team was able to stay alive while
picking up 36 digs. Defensively the Crusaders played very strong and finished strong.
“The sets lasted very long with awesome long rallies,” said Grimsley. “The Crusaders fought hard which was good to see this early. With so many new faces out on the court we are working hard on learning and trusting where players are supposed to be.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.