IMG_0012.JPG

The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team defeated Watertown-Mayer 3-0, winning 25-17, 25-15 and 25-21 Sept. 1.

“The Crusaders were looking forward to this match all week and working hard,” said Joelle Grimsley. “We were finally able to get in three straight days of practice. The gym was loud and filled with excitement. It was a great setting.”

Load comments