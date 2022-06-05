The Mayer Lutheran softball team earned the No. 3 seed for the Section 4A Tournament and won their first two postseason games to move one win away from the championship game.
The Crusaders earned a first round matchup with No. 6 seed Lester Prairie May 21, defeating the Bulldogs 11-1 in six innings with 16 hits. Mayer Lutheran was marvelous at the plate with everyone in the lineup getting on base atleast once, eight batters recording a hit, five recording multi-hit games and tallying five extra base hits.
Mari Buhr led the team with four RBIs on two hits, which included a home run. Shelby Buhr had four hits, scored three runs with one RBI and a double. Chloe Wulf tallied three hits and an RBI with a double. Chloe Maetzold and Maddi Saulsbury both had two hits,and RBI and a run scored, while Chloe Maetzold tallied a double. Bela Karels had a double and an RBI, Sarah Klinkner tallied one hit and an RBI, Emery Henning had one hit with two runs and two walks, and Julia Maetzold drew three walks with one run scored.
Wulf shut down the Bulldog offense with nine strikeouts in six innings, allowing just two hits.
The Crusader bats stayed hot in their next game, as they upset the No. 2 seed West Lutheran with 10 hits, winning 3-1.
Henning put Mayer Lutheran on the board in the second when hitting an RBI double, sending Shelby Buhr across home plate for the early 1-0 lead.
In the next inning, Chloe Maetzold singled and moved to second off the bat of Saulsbury before Wulf put the ball in play to score Maetzold.
West Lutheran would get one run back in the fourth inning before Saulsbury put the lead back at two in the seventh inning. Julia Maetzold and Chloe Maetzold both got hits to get on base, with Saulsbury driving in a run on a single to center field.
The two run lead was enough to hold on to the win, with Wulf limiting the opposition to four hits and one run over seven innings with seven strikeouts.
Chloe Maetzold had three hits, while Saulsbury, Wulf and Henning each had two hits and Julia Maetzod had one. Saulsbury and Henning each had one RBI.
After a 10-2 loss to No. 1 seed Randolph, the Crusaders move on to face West Lutheran once again for a spot in the Section 4A Championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.