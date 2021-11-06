The Mayer Lutheran football team is heading back to the state tournament after a 48-12 win over Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Friday night. The Thunderbirds scored 32 points in the season opener against the Crusaders and went ahead 6-0 in the Section 2A Championship at New Prague Nov. 5, before Mayer Lutheran shut the G-F-W offense down for the remainder of the game.
“The big thing is that coach Zupke does a great job,” coach Dean Aurich said. “We told them that you cannot penetrate past the line of scrimmage. Take the dive away and defensive ends take away the line of scrimmage, read your keys.”
The G-F-W offense featured a multitude of ball carriers that could fake out the defense at anytime, which could hurt an aggressive squad rolled out by the Crusaders. Yet Mayer Lutheran made the adjustments, stepped back and let the game come to them.
“It's a lot of trust in a lot of the other guys on the team,” Tyler Neitzel said. “One linebacker has got to look to the other two guys and trust that they're going to make the play. If you don't see it, they will.”
Ty Hoese connected with Elijah Jopp for a pair of touchdown passes, a 50 yarder that hit Jopp in stride and a 19 yard toe-tapper in the corner of the endzone. Cole Neitzel raced to the endzone twice for a 66 yarder and a 40 yarder, with a hard-fought 1 yard score in between, while Sam Dennis raced past the defense for a 30 yard TD run and Hoese connected with Teigan Martin for a 7 yard score.
