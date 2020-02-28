The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team scrambled to find a replacement team on their schedule and lucked out with a good one – a 19-5 Buffalo Lake-Hector squad.
“They were a good find, they’ve had some success this year and came in ranked in the top 15 for QRF,” said coach Kris Gustin.
But they did not need to scramble to find a way to win Thursday night, coming out strong from the beginning to win 83-54 in the season finale.
“From the start, we defended with intensity and ran the floor,” said Gustin.
The score may have been lopsided, but that does not mean the Mustangs did not compete. The difference in the game came down to a pair of runs, a 16-2 run and an 18-2 run that accounted for a 30-point margin when Mayer Lutheran won by 29.
The runs were sparked by a defense that forced 20 turnovers in the win. Mayer Lutheran also outrebounded their opponent by 11. Add those two factors together and the Crusaders could get out and run offensively, shooting better than 50 percent from the field (53 percent).
“Everything clicked defensively and moved on from there,” said Gustin.
This season has been about defense and a balanced offense, and Feb. 20 was no different. The Crusaders had six players and double figures – Morgan Chmielewski 15, Emma Lade (15), Paige Stahlke (11), Brooke Paulsrud (10), Julia Carns (10) and Lexi Schermann (10). Olivia Tjernagel and Anna Karels added six each.
“You cant really stop one person, its one of the things that makes us tough to beat,” said Gustin.
The assists were also distributed evenly, with the Crusaders assisting on 29 of 35 made field goals. Paulsrud led the way with seven and was followed by Chmielewski (4), Lade (4), Karels (4), Carns (3), Schermann (3), Stahlke (2), Abby Chmielewski (1) and Rylee Noerenberg (1).
Tjernagel led the team in rebounds with eight, while Carns and Paulsrud each had six.
The Crusaders finish the season 21-5 and earned the No. 1 seed for the Section 4A Tournament. The Crusaders host either No. 8 Liberty Classical Academy or No. 9 Hope Academy Feb. 29. Should the Crusaders prevail, the semifinal would be at home March 3 against either No. 4 Legacy Christian Academy, No. 5 United Christian Academy, No. 12 Eagle Ridge Academy or No. 13 Trinity School at River Ridge. The section championship is set for March 6 at Anoka Ramsey Community College (5:45 p.m.). The other high seeds are No. 2 Heritage Christian Academy and No. 3 Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity.
