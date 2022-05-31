The Mayer Lutheran track and field team competed at the Minnesota River Conference track and field championship May 19 in Sibley East, with numerous athletes finishing near the top of their events.
Blake Aurich won the pole vault by clearing 12 feet and Anika Jilek won the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 50.24 seconds. Jaidee Goehring took second in the 3,200 (13:22.49), Julia Carns finished second in the high jump (4-8), Alivia Dawson placed second in the pole vault (7-6) and the 4x100 relay team of Blake Aurich, JT Taylor, Justus Shimanski and Dylan Nelson took second with a time of 45.58 seconds.
Mens Results
100 Meters
3 Dylan Nelson 11.47
8 Justus Shimanski 11.96
200 Meters
3 Dylan Nelson 23.78
6 Justus Shimanski 24.10
400 Meters
12 Zack Ludwig 1:00.53
14 Leo Nordick 1:01.97
16 Marcus Rupp 1:04.52
800 Meters
12 Luke Erdman 3:03.39
1600 Meters
13 Luke Erdman 6:23.43
3200 Meters
13 Kaleb DeBoer 12:38.38
4x100 Relay
2 Blake Aurich, JT Taylor, Justus Shimanski, Dylan Nelson 45.58
4x200 Relay
5 Marcus Rupp, Sam Shipler, Zack Ludwig, Leo Nordick 1:49.81
Shot Put - 12lb
16 Brayden Bury 30-00.50
17 Adam Erdman 29-04.50
Discus - 1.6kg
7 Justus Shimanski 103-08
16 Brayden Bury 83-06
19 Adam Erdman 77-07
High Jump
9 Sam Shipler 5-00.00
Pole Vault
1 Blake Aurich 12-00.00
8 Parker Aurich 8-06.00
9 Michael Woestehoff 8-00.00
Long Jump
9 Dylan Nelson 17-10.00
11 JT Taylor 16-11.00
19 Leo Nordick 12-07.50
Triple Jump
4 Blake Aurich 38-10.50
11 JT Taylor 35-10.00
16 Parker Aurich 28-11.00
Womens Results
100 Meters
8 Marsia Green 13.83
400 Meters
16 Jenna Forcier 1:16.69
800 Meters
13 Jenna Karger 2:59.17
14 Hailey Winkelman 3:09.88
1600 Meters
4 Jaidee Goehring 6:02.18
12 Jenna Karger 6:34.63
14 Hailey Winkelman 6:51.69
3200 Meters
2 Jaidee Goehring 13:22.49
100m Hurdles - 33”
4 Anika Jilek 17.80
300m Hurdles - 30”
1 Anika Jilek 50.24
9 Carly Tuttle 58.39
4x100 Relay
3 Sophia Schmutzer, Olivia Shimanski, Marsia Green, Julia Carns 54.79
