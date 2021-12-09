Head coach: Keith Traska
Assistant coaches: Mike Corey and Dave Hagen
Captains: Isaac Hahn, Dylan Nelson, Tyler Neitzel
Team strengths and areas to work on: “We are a very athletic team and are returning 11 of our 12 varsity players from last year’s team that went 16-4,” said Traska. “Consistency will be our key for this year and making sure we stay focused and bring the energy each game.”
Team goals: “Our team goals are to win our conference and go to state, what ever happens from there is fantastic,” said Traska.
Positives/negatives to the long football season and winning a state title: “Of our 11 varsity players, 10 of them are on the football team, so we have had a little bit of a late start for practices, but we were able to move our first game back, and that gave us a couple of extra days to get ready,” said Traska. “As for positives, our guys found out what it takes to win big games and will now be able to use that experience to help our maturity and growth on the court. These guys are a true team, and know that each one of them plays a key role in our success.”
Season outlook: “We have a tough non-conference schedule and are looking forward to playing some of the schools that we didn’t get a chance to last season,” said Traska. “We know our conference is improving, and there are great coaches in our conference who will be gunning for us since Southwest left the conference. With Lester coming into our conference, it will be fun to have a big rivalry game twice a year against them.”
Section outlook: “Our section will be a tough one with Sleepy Eye St. Mary as the returning champion, and I’m sure there are a couple of others who will rise to the top as well,” said Traska. “We are hoping to repeat as the top seed in our section, but not repeat going out in the second round. We are disappointed in how our season ended last year, but we are ready to move forward this year with this talented group. We’ve learned from our mistakes last year and ready to get things fired up this year.”
