After a series of postponements due to a rainy start to the Spring season, the Mayer Lutheran baseball team got to play in a flurry of games last week, winning twice with double digit runs. The Crusaders scored 17 in a win over Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity and 16 in a win against PACT Charter, and had one of the best pitching performances in program history in a loss to Sibley East.
MLHS 17 Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 11
The Bulldogs jumped out to an 8-2 lead through two innings only to see the Crusaders chip away at the deficit, before a late burst gave Mayer Lutheran the win April 18.
“We started with a bang getting two runs in the top of the first, then proceeded to give up eight runs in the first and second,” said coach Dave Lane. “We went on a scoring tear, running up 15 unanswered runs. We hit the ball well, as did LP/HT. Lots of hits, lots of runs, sprinkle in a few walks and errors, and you have a football score.”
Ty Hoese picked up the win on the mound in 4 1/3 innings, striking out two. Caleb Olsen pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief with three strikeouts.
MLHS 2 Sibley East 6
(9 innings)
The 6-2 score in favor of the Wolverines is not indicative of how close the game was Thursday night, as the Crusaders got one of the program’s best pitching performances ever from Caden Robbins. The senior pitcher struck out 17 with only two hits, two walks and one earned run in 6 2/3 innings of work, only to be one out away from a complete game win. Unfortunately for Robbins and the Crusaders, he reached the pitch count limit with one out left, which Sibley East was able to take advantage of and tie the game at 2-2 to send it to extra innings.
“Outstanding game,” Lane said. “Caden Robbins pitched one of the finest games in MLHS history. Unfortunately, he was within one batter of a complete game when we had to pull him due to the pitch count limit.”
Robbins also knocked in the first run of the game and finished 1/3 at the plate with a walk and an RBI. Caleb Olsen later hit what was nearly the winning run in the sixth inning to put Mayer Lutheran up 2-1 with an RBI double, finishing 2/3 at the plate with an RBI and a walk. Sam Dennis was 2/5 with a double, while Ty Hoese, Chris Corrigan, Nate Pawelk, Sean Dronek each had a hit.
MLHS 16 PACT Charter 3
The Crusaders scored big early Saturday to end the game in five innings, knocking in seven runs in the first inning and nine in the second.
“We scored really big in the first two innings, then cruised to a 16–3 five-inning rout,” said Lane. “We hit the ball well [and] Levi Hahn got the win in his first varsity outing.”
Nate Pawelk went 3/3 at the plate with two runs, two doubles and four RBIs; Caleb Olsen was 2/4 with two runs; Caden Robbins was 2/2 with three runs, one RBI and a walk; Sam Dennis went 2/3 with one run, a double, two RBIs and a stolen base; Chris Corrigan went 2/2 with two runs and a double; Cole Neitzel drew three walks and scored two runs; Sean Dronek went 1/1 with two runs, a double, one RBI and one walk.
Levi Hahn earned the win in three innings with seven strikeouts, two hits allowed and two earned runs. Caleb Olsen pitched one inning with no runs and two strikeouts. Ty Hoese went one inning with one hit allowed.
