When making a gameplan for defeating Mayer Lutheran, opposing teams often start with a strategy that sounds simple, but is anything but. Just stop Teigan Martin. Yet that goal is rarely achieved, as the junior forward is averaging 20 points per game this year.
“He dominates,” said coach Keith Traska. “He’s faced every defense in the book – we’ve seen man, a box and one, one team even tried a triangle and two. He’s just a special player.”
Martin’s ability to score has helped the Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team fly high this year, and resulted in a personal milestone. On March 1, the prolific scorer surpassed 1,000 career points.
“It’s a huge thing for me,” said Martin. “It’s a great achievement and something I have been looking forward to for a long time.”
Martin knew going into the matchup with Le Sueur-Henderson that he needed 18 points to reach the milestone, and had no doubts that he would get it.
“Our plan was to get it that game,” he said. “I was pretty confident that I could get it.”
Martin finished with 19 that game, securing the 1,000th point on when receiving an alley-oop pass that he dropped in.
“It was awesome, I didn’t even realize I hit it until they paused the game,” he said.
Having an alley-oop be the bucket that had Martin reaching the milestone seems fitting, because the achievement is just as much about Martin as his teammates. Teams aim to shut him down, but focusing on him just leaves another dangerous scorer open. Every double team leaves a Crusader open, ready to score an easy basket.
“That’s the great thing about being on this team, there are all these great players around me that they can’t just focus on me,” Martin said. “We have all of these other great players that are the reason why I got [this milestone].”
A post player that demands a double team to stop him in the paint, Martin is also able to hit from beyond the arc and beat players off the dribble. He also can make big plays that can change a game’s momentum.
“[I’m] intense - I like to lead by scoring, by blocks, I just like to lead by big swings of energy,” he said.
While points scored are the stat that often stands out for Martin, his effort on defense can also change games. In the regular season finale, Martin took New Ulm Cathedral’s top scorer one-on-one all game, limiting him to dingle digits.
“Teigan played fantastic sticking with him,” said Traska. “It was his best defensive game all year.”
With 1,000 points under his belt, Martin is setting his eyes on his next two goals.
“I have two goals left - I want to win the state championship and I want to become the all time leading scorer,” he said.
In Martin’s way is the mark set by Baden Noennig just a couple of years ago. Making the chase for the school’s all-time record more interesting is the fact that Martin played with Noennig.
“I’ve been telling him the whole time I’m coming for him,” Martin said. “It’s going to be fun.”
