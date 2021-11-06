On Thursday night, the Mayer Lutheran volleyball team celebrated Lilly Wachholz’ milestone of 1,000 kills, as the senior returned home after she eclipsed the mark the weekend before at the Chaska Tournament.
“It’s really amazing,” Wachholz said of the achievement. “It shows all the hard work, and without my teammates, I couldn’t have done anything. Especially having Emma [Lade] as our setter since freshmen year is really special.”
Lade, who is fresh off a milestone of her own (2,000 assists), has been playing alongside Wachholz for years and knew this moment would come.
“She’s always working hard,” said Lade. “Since freshman year we’ve been playing together and I think she’s just such a hard worker on and off the court. She leads really well, and it was just really special for her.”
The combination between Lade and Wachholz has been a tough one for opponents to stop, with the duo making their debut at the state tournament as freshmen and now leading the No. 1 ranked Crusaders as seniors, with their milestone markers serving as fun moments on a stellar journey.
“I think it’s so special to show the bond we’ve made over these 4 years and even before that, so it’s really cool to build that friendship and bond over these four years,” Wachholz said.
Making the achievement for Wachholz stand out is that it came against such tough competition, as the Crusaders went toe-to-toe with ranked teams in higher classes. Wachholz eclipsed the 1,000 mark in a win over the No. 7 ranked Cardinals of Bethlehem Academy when she tallied 17 kills. At the same tourney, the Crusaders took a set from the No. 4-Class AAAA Chaska Hawks and won a game against the No. 6-Class AAAA Rebels of Champlin Park.
“We just come and play,” said Wachholz. “We know we can hang with them. We’re proving even though we’re a Class A team, we still can play with them, and we did just that. We played really well that weekend.”
This milestone also comes from after a shortened season last year, and Wachholz has been one of the many weapons that setters like Lade can dish the ball two. Wachholz started out under hitters like Olivia Tjernagel and Claudia Stahlke, now shares the stats with Gabby Wachholz, Madeline Guetzkow, Julia Carns and Stella Maass, who all have more than 100 kills this season.
“It just shows how much of a diverse team we have,” said Lade. “Everyone can play any position really. We have so many people playing different positions in the front row and it just shows that it’s not about one person, anyone on the team can contribute any night.”
That sentiment rang true in Mayer Lutheran’s first playoff game Thursday night, when the Crusaders defeated Sleepy Eye 3-0 (25-3, 25-10, 25-17). Most of the starting lineup did not play past the first set, with the players off the bench delivering the win.
“It shows how our bench is really focused on the game,” said Wachholz. “They push us and they’re ready to come and play. They’re very strong too, so it’s nice to have that. They came out there and played really well tonight.”
Mayer Lutheran 3 Sleepy Eye 0
The No. 1 seeded Crusaders defeated No. 8 seeded Sleepy Eye with a strong showing from their bench to win the Section 2A subsection quarterfinal match.
“The Crusaders came out and played strong up tempo volleyball,” said coach Joelle Grimsley. “It was very exciting to see other people step up and play tonight and also play very strong. Julia Maetzold served a strong 18 for 18 and stuck four digs while Danica Martin served 14-14 with three kills and seven digs. Amber stepped in with nine assists and Marley Martin’s first varsity match, she led the team tonight with eight kills. So fun watching all the athletes that work hard every day to help each other get better perform at this high level.”
Marley Martin led the team with eight kills and was followed by Madeline Guetzkow (7), Gabby Wachholz (5), Annika Jilek (4), Lilly Wachholz (3), Amber Hoese (3), Shelby Buhr (3), Danica Martin (3), Julia Carns (2) and Stella Maass (1).
Danica Martin had seven digs and was followed by Avery Studer (6), Brooke Sauter (5), Julia Maetzold (4), Guetzkow (3), Maass (2), Gabby Wachholz (1) and Marley Martin (1).
Lade finished with 21 assists, Hoese had nine and Guetzkow added four.
Marley Martin had three assisted blocks.
The Crusaders take on No. 3 BOLD Nov. 4 at Sibley East, with the winner moving on to the Section 2A Championship Nov. 6 at St. Peter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.