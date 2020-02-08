The Waconia Lakettes competed in the Section 2AAA Dance Team Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Edina.
The Lakettes moved from AA to AAA this year and have been very successful this season. The 2AAA Section is by far the most competitive of all in the state. The Wayzata team won state last year in both jazz and kick divisions and look to be giving a strong run to repeat this year.
The Lakettes came in ninth in both jazz and kick out of thirteen teams. The Lakettes were beat by Wayzata, Maple Grove, Edina, Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Hopkins and came in right behind Minnetonka.
“We were very happy to score higher than Shakopee, Robbinsdale, Buffalo and Osseo,” said coach Jenny Peitz. “We definitely are hanging with the powerhouse teams of the dance world. The student body from which they can pull from is so much bigger than Waconia.”
According to the Minnesota State High School League the 19-20 high school enrollment numbers are Wayzata 3,276, Minnetonka 3,198, and Eden Prairie 2,732 being the top three in the state. Waconia is the 65th in enrollment and the smallest in the AAA division for dance team at 1,228 high school students.
“The girls really held their own and made our entire coaching staff extremely proud of all of their hard work,” said Peitz. “We are really happy that we have been preparing the girls for the possibility of moving up to AAA for the past couple years. We have really raised the bar with our dance program and have the girls in the weight room two mornings a week before school in addition to practice after school five days a week. We also expanded our summer off season offerings to include technique classes, early morning workouts, and travel to summer dance camp intensives. With our ever growing program of over 80 girls this year seventh through 12th grade, we feel like the Lakettes will have a bright future.”
The Lakettes coaching staff this year was Amy Segner, Jenny Peitz, Krissy Schultz, Shelby Carincross, Ali Rohs, Jillian Lueth, Alyssa Sawinski, Madison Peitz Echternacht and Corrie Hanson.
Seniors
The Lakettes competed at New Prague High School on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Lakettes had a great day of performances and placed very well for the day in the AAA competition. JVA Jazz and Kick both placed third behind Edina and Chanhassen. Varsity Kick placed 4th behind New Prague, Farmington, and Chanhassen. Varsity Jazz placed 3rd behind Owatonna and Chanhassen.
The Lakette seniors were recognized at this competition.
“Waconia has a strong group of ten seniors this year,” said coach Jenny Peitz. “We are proud of their hard work and dedication to our Lakette program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.